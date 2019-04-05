Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc    AMC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC

(AMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMC Entertainment : Holdings, Inc. Announces 2019 Analyst Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 10:46am EDT

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or the “Company”) will host an Analyst Day in New York City on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 for a discussion about key elements of our strategy including our top priorities, the development of the AMC platform, including our AMC Stubs customer loyalty program and AMC Stubs A-List, as well as our growth initiatives across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. To lead the discussions, Adam Aron, CEO and President, and Craig Ramsey, CFO, will be joined by Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer, Stephen Colanero, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer and Mark Way, President of AMC Europe & Managing Director of Odeon Cinemas Group.

Invitations to follow for in-person attendance.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available to the public and will be posted on the day of the event to our Investor Relations page at www.investor.amctheatres.com. Webcast information and a more detailed agenda will be provided at a later date.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and nearly 11,100 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty program, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States, 14 countries in Europe and the Middle East and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, Sweden and UK & Ireland. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Website Information

This press release, along with other news about AMC, is available at www.amctheatres.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.investor.amctheatres.com. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, and we encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about AMC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. Investors interested in automatically receiving news and information when posted to our website can also visit www.investor.amctheatres.com to sign up for email alerts.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
10:46aAMC ENTERTAINMENT : Holdings, Inc. Announces 2019 Analyst Day
BU
04/03AMC THEATRES® ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST : Endgame
BU
03/29AMC THEATRES® TO HONOR THE LIFE OF D : A FILMED RECORD…MONTGOMERY TO MEMP..
BU
03/25AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Theatres® Crosses More Than 19 Million Stubs' Member Househo..
BU
03/21AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Holdings, Inc. Priced and Allocated New Senior Secured Term ..
BU
03/14AMC THEATRES : ® Begins National Rollout of Food and Beverage Mobile Ordering
BU
03/13Correction to DirecTV Article
DJ
03/13AMC, Viacom, Discovery Shares Down After DirecTV Drops Some Channels
DJ
03/12AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : to Participate in March Investor Conference
BU
03/05AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 575 M
EBIT 2019 328 M
Net income 2019 16,8 M
Debt 2019 4 900 M
Yield 2019 5,36%
P/E ratio 2019 127,82
P/E ratio 2020 70,14
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 1 517 M
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 19,5 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mao Jun Zeng Non-Executive Chairman
Craig R. Ramsey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Lloyd L. Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC22.23%1 556
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%5 788
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.11.48%4 681
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO LTD19.42%1 708
KINEPOLIS GROUP6.76%1 597
CINEPLEX INC-5.03%1 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About