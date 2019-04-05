AMC Entertainment : Holdings, Inc. Announces 2019 Analyst Day

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or the “Company”)
will host an Analyst Day in New York City on Wednesday, April 17, 2019
for a discussion about key elements of our strategy including our top
priorities, the development of the AMC platform, including our AMC Stubs
customer loyalty program and AMC Stubs A-List, as well as our growth
initiatives across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. To lead the
discussions, Adam Aron, CEO and President, and Craig Ramsey, CFO, will
be joined by Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President, Worldwide
Programming & Chief Content Officer, Stephen Colanero, Executive Vice
President & Chief Marketing Officer and Mark Way, President of AMC
Europe & Managing Director of Odeon Cinemas Group.
Invitations to follow for in-person attendance.
A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available to the
public and will be posted on the day of the event to our Investor
Relations page at www.investor.amctheatres.com.
Webcast information and a more detailed agenda will be provided at a
later date.
About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and
throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and nearly 11,100
screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition
industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering
enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement
through its loyalty program, web site and mobile apps; offering premium
large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including
the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates
among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets,
having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest
metropolitan areas of the United States, 14 countries in Europe and the
Middle East and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland, Italy,
Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, Sweden and UK & Ireland. For more
information, visit www.amctheatres.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005287/en/