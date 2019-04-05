AMC Entertainment : Holdings, Inc. Announces 2019 Analyst Day

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or the “Company”) will host an Analyst Day in New York City on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 for a discussion about key elements of our strategy including our top priorities, the development of the AMC platform, including our AMC Stubs customer loyalty program and AMC Stubs A-List, as well as our growth initiatives across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. To lead the discussions, Adam Aron, CEO and President, and Craig Ramsey, CFO, will be joined by Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer, Stephen Colanero, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer and Mark Way, President of AMC Europe & Managing Director of Odeon Cinemas Group.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available to the public and will be posted on the day of the event to our Investor Relations page at www.investor.amctheatres.com. Webcast information and a more detailed agenda will be provided at a later date.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and nearly 11,100 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty program, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States, 14 countries in Europe and the Middle East and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, Sweden and UK & Ireland. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

