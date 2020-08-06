AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at http://investor.amctheatres.com/quarterly-results.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss AMC’s financial results later today, August 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 PM EDT. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 274-4525 (U.S. callers) or +1 (212) 231-2904 (non-U.S. callers); a passcode is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at http://investor.amctheatres.com/presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call for a limited time.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. AMC is also #1 or #2 in market share in 9 of the 15 countries it serves in North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

