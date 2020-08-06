Log in
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

08/06/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at http://investor.amctheatres.com/quarterly-results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806006024/en/

The Company will host a conference call to discuss AMC’s financial results later today, August 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 PM EDT. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 274-4525 (U.S. callers) or +1 (212) 231-2904 (non-U.S. callers); a passcode is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at http://investor.amctheatres.com/presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call for a limited time.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. AMC is also #1 or #2 in market share in 9 of the 15 countries it serves in North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 326 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 232 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,13x
Yield 2020 0,85%
Capitalization 433 M 433 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 47,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,50 $
Last Close Price 4,15 $
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Sean D. Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Kathleen M. Pawlus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-42.68%433
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-1.93%5 369
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.10.74%1 910
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-66.03%1 342
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-48.56%921
PVR LIMITED-40.56%782
