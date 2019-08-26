AMC Entertainment : Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Benchmark Company Consumer Media Entertainment One-on-One Conference

New York, NY

September 5, 2019

1-on-1 investor meetings

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Communications and Entertainment Conference

Beverly Hills, CA

September 12, 2019

Fireside Chat Presentation

8:45 AM PT/10:45 AM CT/11:45 AM ET

5th Annual B Riley FBR Consumer and Media Conference

New York, NY

October 3, 2019

Fireside Chat Presentation

7:30 AM CT/8:30 AM ET

