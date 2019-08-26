Log in
AMC Entertainment : Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/26/2019 | 03:31pm BST

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Benchmark Company Consumer Media Entertainment One-on-One Conference
    New York, NY
    September 5, 2019
    1-on-1 investor meetings
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Communications and Entertainment Conference
    Beverly Hills, CA
    September 12, 2019
    Fireside Chat Presentation
    8:45 AM PT/10:45 AM CT/11:45 AM ET
  • 5th Annual B Riley FBR Consumer and Media Conference
    New York, NY
    October 3, 2019
    Fireside Chat Presentation
    7:30 AM CT/8:30 AM ET

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. AMC is also #1 or #2 in market share in 12 of the 15 countries it serves in North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Website Information

This press release, along with other news about AMC, is available at www.amctheatres.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.investor.amctheatres.com. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, and we encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about AMC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. Investors interested in automatically receiving news and information when posted to our website can also visit www.investor.amctheatres.com to sign up for email alerts.


© Business Wire 2019
