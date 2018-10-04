AMC Entertainment : Stubs A-List Today Crossed More Than 400,000 Enrolled Members

AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) is excited to announce that AMC Stubs A-List
today crossed more than 400,000 enrolled members.
Adam Aron, AMC CEO and President, said, “While we do not plan to issue
A-List enrollment statistics on a weekly basis, our hitting more than
400,000 enrolled members only three months and a week after launching
the program is an enormous milestone. Those who have been following our
progress with A-List are aware that we had originally expected 500,000
enrollments at the one-year mark and 1,000,000 enrollments at the
two-year mark. Above our wildest hopes, in just 14 weeks, we have
achieved 80% of our one-year goal and 40% of our two-year goal. This all
bodes well for the future of increased moviegoing in America.”
For information about AMC Stubs A-List and to sign up, guests can
inquire at their local AMC Theatre, or at AMC’s web site amctheatres.com/alist
or on AMC’s iOS and Android smartphone apps after downloading or
updating them with the latest app release.
About AMC Stubs A-List
AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with up to three movies per week, all
for just $19.95 (plus tax) per month. Through A-List, members can enjoy
every available showtime, at every AMC location, in every format --
including IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, RealD 3D, Prime at AMC and
BigD. AMC Stubs A-List can be used at the spur of the moment or also can
make planning ahead days or weeks in advance possible, as securing
tickets is made easy via reservations capabilities on the AMCTheatres.com
web site, or on the AMC Theatres smartphone app. A-List joins AMC Stubs
Insider and AMC Stubs Premiere in AMC’s fast-growing AMC Stubs loyalty
program. AMC Stubs A-List members also enjoy all the benefits of AMC
Stubs Premiere, including free upgrades on popcorn and soda, free
refills on large popcorn, express service at the box office and
concession stand, no online ticketing fees and 100 points for every $1
spent for the AMC Stubs A-List monthly fee and food and beverage
spending at AMC theatres. AMC Stubs Premiere members receive a $5 reward
for every 5,000 points earned, which translates to a 10% credit toward
future AMC purchases.
About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and
throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and nearly 11,000
screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition
industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering
enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement
through its loyalty program, web site and smartphone apps; offering
premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content
including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC
operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top
markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 22 of the 25
largest metropolitan areas of the United States, including the top three
markets (NY, LA, Chicago). Through its Odeon subsidiary AMC operates in
14 European countries and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland,
Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, Sweden and UK & Ireland. In a
joint partnership with The Development and Investment Entertainment
Company, a subsidiary of The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, AMC
also operates AMC Cinemas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. For more
information, visit www.amctheatres.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005740/en/