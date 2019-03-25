Log in
AMC Entertainment : Theatres® Crosses More Than 19 Million Stubs' Member Households

03/25/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Nearly 50 million U.S. moviegoers are enjoying AMC Stubs’ popular benefits including up to a 10 percent discount on concessions as well as free size upgrades on popcorn and soda for AMC Stubs Premiere and A-List members

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) (“AMC”) today announced that AMC Stubs, the Company’s loyalty program, has continued its brisk growth now totaling more than 19 million member households in the United States. At the U.S. average of 2.6 people per household, that means nearly 50 million Americans are enjoying the AMC experience through an engaged movie-going relationship via AMC Stubs.

The program’s growth continues to be driven by the tremendous benefits offered by the three tiers of AMC Stubs: AMC Stubs A-List, AMC Stubs Premiere and AMC Stubs Insider. A-List and Premiere members earn points equivalent to a 10 percent discount at the box office and concession stand, free size upgrades on popcorn and soda, priority lines, and no online ticketing fees.

Insider, AMC Stubs’ free tier, joins Premiere and A-List by offering Discount Tuesday savings, free refills on large popcorns, and a birthday gift for members. Insider members also earn a $5 reward good at the concession stand for their spend at the box office and on food and drinks.

For information about AMC Stubs and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC Theatre, or at AMC’s web site amctheatres.com/amcstubs, or on AMC’s IOS and Android mobile apps after downloading or updating them with the latest app release.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and nearly 11,100 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty program, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States, 14 countries in Europe and the Middle East and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, Sweden and UK & Ireland. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.


© Business Wire 2019
