AMC Entertainment : Theatres® Crosses More Than 19 Million Stubs' Member Households

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) (“AMC”) today announced that AMC Stubs, the
Company’s loyalty program, has continued its brisk growth now totaling
more than 19 million member households in the United States. At the U.S.
average of 2.6 people per household, that means nearly 50 million
Americans are enjoying the AMC experience through an engaged movie-going
relationship via AMC Stubs.
The program’s growth continues to be driven by the tremendous benefits
offered by the three tiers of AMC Stubs: AMC Stubs A-List, AMC Stubs
Premiere and AMC Stubs Insider. A-List and Premiere members earn points
equivalent to a 10 percent discount at the box office and concession
stand, free size upgrades on popcorn and soda, priority lines, and no
online ticketing fees.
Insider, AMC Stubs’ free tier, joins Premiere and A-List by offering
Discount Tuesday savings, free refills on large popcorns, and a birthday
gift for members. Insider members also earn a $5 reward good at the
concession stand for their spend at the box office and on food and
drinks.
For information about AMC Stubs and to sign up, guests can inquire at
their local AMC Theatre, or at AMC’s web site amctheatres.com/amcstubs,
or on AMC’s IOS and Android mobile apps after downloading or updating
them with the latest app release.
About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and
throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and nearly 11,100
screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition
industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering
enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement
through its loyalty program, web site and mobile apps; offering premium
large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including
the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates
among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets,
having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest
metropolitan areas of the United States, 14 countries in Europe and the
Middle East and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland, Italy,
Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, Sweden and UK & Ireland. For more
information, visit www.amctheatres.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005775/en/