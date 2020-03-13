AMC Entertainment : Theatres Strongly Commits to “Social Distancing” and Is Proactively Reducing Maximum Capacity by at Least 50 Percent in All Its U.S. Theatres

AMC capping ticket availability for each and every showtime to 50% of seat capacity

No AMC auditorium to offer a capacity of more than 250 seats in any case

AMC actively complying with all federal, state or local government’s gathering directives

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC, "AMC" or the "Company"), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, today announced full support of and compliance with CDC guidelines on social distancing. As the industry leader, AMC is taking aggressive, nationwide steps to provide additional space between guests within all its U.S. theatres, to keep its theatres clean and to discourage those with health concerns from coming to its theatres.

LIMITING SEAT CAPACITY

Beginning tomorrow Saturday, March 14 and continuing until April 30, 2020, AMC will cut in half the seating capacity of every one of its theatre’s auditoriums. It will do so by capping ticket sales for each showtime in each of its theatre’s auditoriums to an amount equal to 50% of the normal seating capacity. In those auditoriums with more than 500 seats, AMC will further cap ticket sales to a maximum of 250 in any case.

AMC is also actively complying with all local authorities’ directives on social gathering and is further reducing the availability of tickets to comply with any current or future federal, state or local governmental order.

ENHANCED THEATRE CLEANING

AMC theatre teams are following AMC’s stringent health and safety cleaning protocols, which have been enhanced to ensure that at least once per hour within an AMC building, the theatre team is cleaning high-touch point areas, including kiosks, counter tops, restroom areas, glass, handrails and doorknobs. In addition, AMC cleans every auditorium between every showtime.

GUIDANCE FOR GUESTS AND THEATRE STAFF

AMC has mandated that any theatre associate who feels ill is excused from work and should not come to the theatre.

Additionally, AMC urges all its potential guests to stay at home and seek medical assistance if they are not feeling well.

AMC COMMENT

Adam Aron, CEO and President, AMC Theatres, said: “The health and safety of our guests and theatre teams are of the utmost importance to AMC. Therefore, AMC is proactively taking action to cut in half the number of tickets that we will make available at all our U.S. theatres. With this action, we are facilitating the ‘social distance’ between guests who still want to see movies on a big screen.”

Aron continued: “These are uncharted times in the United States. We are very closely monitoring the guidance of the CDC. We are complying with all directives from federal, state and local health and government authorities, and with our unilateral move to reduce capacity and increase social distancing we are going beyond what governments are requiring of us. Founded in 1920, AMC Theatres has a proud history that spans 100 years. As we enter our second century, AMC remains firmly committed to offering a clean, healthy, entertaining environment every time our guests come to movies at our theatres.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005460/en/