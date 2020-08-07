Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.    AMC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMC Entertainment : Up 15%; S&P Says Swap Reduces Default Risk But Capital Structure Still Unsustainable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

S&P Global said AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.'s recently completed bond exchange reduces its interest burden and lowers the risk of a default, but said AMC's capital structure remains unsustainable.

S&P raised its rating for the movie theater chain to CCC+ from SD, and is placing AMC's ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting uncertainty about the timing of its reopening plans.

On Thursday, AMC reported a $561 million second-quarter loss as revenue fell 98.7% to $19 million.

AMC shares rose 15% to $4.75 Friday.

S&P discussed the risks to the industry from Walt Disney Co.'s launch of "Mulan" on Disney+. This provides a test case that, if successful, "could embolden Disney and other studios to bypass the theaters and increasingly distribute larger films directly to PVOD," S&P said.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 14.73% 4.75 Delayed Quote.-42.82%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.68% 129.93 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
05:46pAMC ENTERTAINMENT : Up 15%; S&P Says Swap Reduces Default Risk But Capital Struc..
DJ
02:15pU.S. judge ends decades-old movie theater rules governing Hollywood
RE
05:08aAMC ENTERTAINMENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:21aAMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks
RE
08/06AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/06AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
08/06AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Second Quarter Earnings Release
PU
08/06AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
08/05Disney takes $5 billion hit but pandemic impact not as bad as feared
RE
08/03AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results and H..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 022 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 257 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 602 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,12x
Yield 2020 0,85%
Capitalization 432 M 432 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,50 $
Last Close Price 4,14 $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target -15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Sean D. Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Kathleen M. Pawlus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-42.82%432
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-4.19%5 321
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.7.44%1 900
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-68.98%1 225
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-51.44%915
PVR LIMITED-40.59%773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group