AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC (AMC)

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC (AMC)
News 
News

AMC Theatres :® Celebrates the Holidays with More Than 600,000 AMC Stubs A-List Members in 2018

12/26/2018 | 01:46pm CET

AMC adds more than 100,000 members in the final six weeks of the year

AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) is spending the holidays with its AMC Stubs A-List family; a family that is growing by leaps and bounds every day. Six months to the day that the A-List launched, AMC is excited to announce the program has surpassed more than 600,000 members.

More than 600,000 members are enjoying all of the amazing aspects of A-List, including:

  • Up to three movies per week, in every available AMC showtime and format, including IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, RealD 3D and Prime at AMC.
  • AMC Stubs A-List can be used at the spur of the moment or also can make planning ahead days or weeks in advance possible, as securing tickets is made easy via reservations capabilities on the AMCTheatres.com web site, or on the AMC Theatres mobile app.
  • AMC Stubs A-List members also enjoy all the discounts and benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere, including free upgrades on popcorn and soda, free refills on large popcorn, express service at the box office and concession stand, no online ticketing fees and 100 points for every $1 spent for the AMC Stubs A-List monthly fee, tickets purchased for friends and family, and food & beverage spending at AMC.
  • AMC Stubs Premiere and A-List members receive a $5 reward for every 5,000 points earned, which translates to a 10% credit toward future AMC purchases.

AMC Theatres introduced A-List on June 26, 2018 and at the time, the Company expected to hit 500,000 members only a full year after launch.

Adam Aron, AMC CEO and President said, “What an incredible 2018 for AMC Theatres and our AMC Stubs A-List members. When we launched A-List in June, we fully expected the program to be popular, but to exceed our 1-year goal of 500,000 members in 4 ½ months, then add another 100,000 members in the last six weeks of the year is astounding. There can be no doubt that A-List has contributed to the record box office in 2018, and with the titles guests can expect in 2019, we remain extremely excited about what’s to come.”

For information about AMC Stubs A-List and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC, or at AMC’s web site amctheatres.com/alist or on AMC’s iOS and Android mobile apps after downloading or updating them with the latest app release.

About AMC Stubs A-List

AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with up to three movies per week. Through A-List, members can enjoy every available showtime, at every AMC location, in every format -- including IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, RealD 3D, Prime at AMC and BigD. AMC Stubs A-List can be used at the spur of the moment or also can make planning ahead days or weeks in advance possible, as securing tickets is made easy via reservations capabilities on the AMCTheatres.com web site, or on the AMC Theatres mobile app. A-List joins AMC Stubs Insider and AMC Stubs Premiere in AMC’s fast-growing AMC Stubs loyalty program. AMC Stubs A-List members also enjoy all the benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere, including free upgrades on popcorn and soda, free refills on large popcorn, express service at the box office and concession stand, no online ticketing fees and 100 points for every $1 spent for the AMC Stubs A-List monthly fee and food and beverage spending at AMC theatres. AMC Stubs Premiere members receive a $5 reward for every 5,000 points earned, which translates to a 10% credit toward future AMC purchases.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and nearly 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty program, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 22 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States, including the top three markets (NY, LA, Chicago). Through its Odeon subsidiary AMC operates in 14 European countries and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, Sweden and UK & Ireland. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 446 M
EBIT 2018 272 M
Net income 2018 -46,6 M
Debt 2018 5 001 M
Yield 2018 11,3%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,81
EV / Sales 2018 1,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 1 277 M
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 21,6 $
Spread / Average Target 76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mao Jun Zeng Non-Executive Chairman
Craig R. Ramsey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Lloyd L. Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC-18.81%1 277
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%5 989
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.2.30%4 266
KINEPOLIS GROUP-17.80%1 489
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO LTD-23.77%1 418
IMAX CORP (USA)-23.20%1 118
