Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.    AMC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMC Theatres : Responds to Universal Studios Comments About Simultaneous Theatrical and Home Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 07:03pm EDT

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) today sent the following communication on letterhead to Universal Studios:

Donna Langley
Chairman
Universal Studios

Dear Donna,

At this time of national emergency and the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the entire world, I hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe. I worry – and I wish the best for – the health of all of our industry colleagues. Never in our lifetimes has there been a more challenging time.

Amidst a global pandemic as a backdrop, I wish we were spared from also having to address a different issue that arises from Universal actions currently underway.

For 100 years, AMC Theatres has served as a strategically critical and highly profitable distribution platform for movie makers, and for all that time the exclusivity of the theatrical release has been fundamental. When a movie is “Only in Theaters,” consumers perceive it to be higher quality entertainment. Countless filmmakers and moviegoers believe that their creative works are best enjoyed by consumers on the big screen. And we all know that those theatrical releases indeed boost publicity, positive word-of-mouth, critical acclaim and downstream revenues.

For much of the past four and a half years, I have been in direct dialogue with Jeff Shell and Peter Levinsohn of Universal about the importance of a robust theatrical window to the viability of the motion picture exhibition industry. Throughout that time, AMC has expressed a willingness to consider alternatives to the current windowing strategy common in our industry, where the aim of such alternatives is to improve both studio profitability and theater operator profitability.

Universal stated it only pursued a direct-to-home entertainment release for “Trolls World Tour” because theaters were closed and Universal was committed to a lucrative toy licensing deal. We had our doubts that this was wholly Universal’s motivations, as it has been a longstanding desire by Universal to go to the home day and date. Nonetheless, we accepted this action as an exception to our longstanding business practices in these unprecedented times.

In today’s Wall Street Journal, Jeff Shell is quoted as saying that:

“The results for ‘Trolls World Tour’ have exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the viability of PVOD,” Mr. Shell said. “As soon as theaters reopen, we expect to release movies on both formats.”

This radical change by Universal to the business model that currently exists between our two companies represents nothing but downside for us and is categorically unacceptable to AMC Entertainment, the worlds largest collection of movie theatres.

Going forward, AMC will not license any Universal movies in any of our 1,000 theatres globally on these terms.

Accordingly, we want to be absolutely clear, so that there is no ambiguity of any kind. AMC believes that with this proposed action to go to the home and theatres simultaneously, Universal is breaking the business model and dealings between our two companies. It assumes that we will meekly accept a reshaped view of how studios and exhibitors should interact, with zero concern on Universal’s part as to how its actions affect us. It also presumes that Universal in fact can have its cake and eat it too, that Universal film product can be released to the home and theatres at the same time, without modification to the current economic arrangements between us.

It is disappointing to us, but Jeff’s comments as to Universal’s unilateral actions and intentions have left us with no choice. Therefore, effectively immediately AMC will no longer play any Universal movies in any of our theatres in the United States, Europe or the Middle East. This policy affects any and all Universal movies per se, goes into effect today and as our theatres reopen, and is not some hollow or ill-considered threat. Incidentally, this policy is not aimed solely at Universal out of pique or to be punitive in any way, it also extends to any movie maker who unilaterally abandons current windowing practices absent good faith negotiations between us, so that they as distributor and we as exhibitor both benefit and neither are hurt from such changes. Currently, with the press comment today, Universal is the only studio contemplating a wholesale change to the status quo. Hence, this immediate communication in response.

AMC has invested significant time and energy with Universal executives over the past few years trying to figure out a new windows model that would be beneficial both for your studio and for our theatre operations. While Universal’s unilateral pronouncements on this issue are unpalatable to us, as has always been the case, AMC is willing to sit down with Universal to discuss different windows strategies and different economic models between your company and ours. However, in the absence of such discussions, and an acceptable conclusion thereto, our decades of incredibly successful business activity together has sadly come to an end.

Sincerely,

Adam Aron
CEO and President
AMC Entertainment


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
07:03pAMC THEATRES : Responds to Universal Studios Comments About Simultaneous Theatri..
BU
05:56pAMC ENTERTAINMENT : Says It Won't Play Universal Movies After Comments About Dig..
DJ
05:18pJunk Bonds Bounce Back, Raising Hopes -- and Concerns
DJ
02:06pJunk Bonds Bounce Back, Raising Hopes -- and Concerns
DJ
05:45aJunk Bonds Bounce Back, Raising Hopes -- and Concerns
DJ
04/24AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, C..
AQ
04/24States Reopen for Business, but Many Big Chains Sit It Out for Now
DJ
04/17AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Pricing of $500 Million First Lien ..
BU
04/17Boeing, AMC Entertainment rise; Peloton, Citrix Systems fall
AQ
04/17AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 308 M
EBIT 2020 -402 M
Net income 2020 -634 M
Debt 2020 5 170 M
Yield 2020 3,87%
P/E ratio 2020 -0,70x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
EV / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 432 M
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,10  $
Last Close Price 4,14  $
Spread / Highest target 93,2%
Spread / Average Target -25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lincoln Zhang Non-Executive Chairman
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Sean D. Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-53.59%350
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.1.72%4 427
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-60.86%1 557
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.0.92%1 281
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-46.62%920
CINEPLEX INC.-58.94%644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group