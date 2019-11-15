AMC Theatres :® Supports Will Rogers' Brave Beginnings Program on World Prematurity Day, November 17

From Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, for every AMC Kids Pack purchased, AMC Cares will donate $1 to Will Rogers’ Brave Beginnings, up to $200,000

Brave Beginnings works to ensure ventilators and neonatal equipment are always available to newborns in critical need

AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced its support, through its AMC Cares Charitable Fund, of Brave Beginnings, a program from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. The AMC Cares Charitable Fund will make a $1 donation to Brave Beginnings for every AMC Kids Pack purchased in an AMC theatre between Nov. 17, which is World Prematurity Day, through Nov. 30, up to $200,000.

Since 2006, Brave Beginnings has contributed millions of dollars to facilities throughout the U.S. to help ensure ventilators and other vital neonatal equipment are always available to newborns in critical need. Each year in the United States, one in 10 babies is born prematurely, and the correct equipment can make the difference between life and death. Since its founding, Brave Beginnings has issued more than $8 million in grants, supporting 175 hospitals and more than 175,000 babies.

“Family movie-going is core to AMC Theatres, especially during the holidays, and Brave Beginnings is a cause that’s near and dear to us at AMC, as well as so many of our guests,” said Ryan Wood, Head Film Buyer, AMC Theatres. “We are proud to support the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation through this donation and applaud them for their tireless work to help those in need.”

“There’s an overwhelming need for neonatal equipment at medical facilities around the country, and the funding we receive from AMC Theatres and its loyal movie-going families will enable the Brave Beginnings program to equip more Neonatal Intensive Care Units, which are caring for fragile lives, born too soon,” said Todd Vrandenberg, Executive Director, Will Rogers.

“We are delighted to have AMC Cares on board to further our mission so that every NICU has the proper equipment.” said Jim Orr, president, domestic distribution, Universal Pictures, and 2019 WRMPPF board chair. “After visiting hospitals around the country, it’s obvious the medical providers are doing amazing work, but we need to make sure they have every tool at their disposal. With the help of AMC Cares, together, we will give infants a fighting chance to not only survive but also have a healthy start in life.”

The AMC Cares Charitable Fund is the platform for all AMC charitable activity and supports AMC’s commitment to the communities it serves through monetary donations. The Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to perpetuating the memory of one the greatest humanitarians to ever live, Will Rogers. Brave Beginnings is one of three unique programs they operate.

