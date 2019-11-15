Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.    AMC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMC Theatres :® Supports Will Rogers' Brave Beginnings Program on World Prematurity Day, November 17

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 03:20pm EST

From Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, for every AMC Kids Pack purchased, AMC Cares will donate $1 to Will Rogers’ Brave Beginnings, up to $200,000

Brave Beginnings works to ensure ventilators and neonatal equipment are always available to newborns in critical need

AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced its support, through its AMC Cares Charitable Fund, of Brave Beginnings, a program from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. The AMC Cares Charitable Fund will make a $1 donation to Brave Beginnings for every AMC Kids Pack purchased in an AMC theatre between Nov. 17, which is World Prematurity Day, through Nov. 30, up to $200,000.

Since 2006, Brave Beginnings has contributed millions of dollars to facilities throughout the U.S. to help ensure ventilators and other vital neonatal equipment are always available to newborns in critical need. Each year in the United States, one in 10 babies is born prematurely, and the correct equipment can make the difference between life and death. Since its founding, Brave Beginnings has issued more than $8 million in grants, supporting 175 hospitals and more than 175,000 babies.

“Family movie-going is core to AMC Theatres, especially during the holidays, and Brave Beginnings is a cause that’s near and dear to us at AMC, as well as so many of our guests,” said Ryan Wood, Head Film Buyer, AMC Theatres. “We are proud to support the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation through this donation and applaud them for their tireless work to help those in need.”

“There’s an overwhelming need for neonatal equipment at medical facilities around the country, and the funding we receive from AMC Theatres and its loyal movie-going families will enable the Brave Beginnings program to equip more Neonatal Intensive Care Units, which are caring for fragile lives, born too soon,” said Todd Vrandenberg, Executive Director, Will Rogers.

“We are delighted to have AMC Cares on board to further our mission so that every NICU has the proper equipment.” said Jim Orr, president, domestic distribution, Universal Pictures, and 2019 WRMPPF board chair. “After visiting hospitals around the country, it’s obvious the medical providers are doing amazing work, but we need to make sure they have every tool at their disposal. With the help of AMC Cares, together, we will give infants a fighting chance to not only survive but also have a healthy start in life.”

The AMC Cares Charitable Fund is the platform for all AMC charitable activity and supports AMC’s commitment to the communities it serves through monetary donations. The Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to perpetuating the memory of one the greatest humanitarians to ever live, Will Rogers. Brave Beginnings is one of three unique programs they operate.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. AMC is also #1 or #2 in market share in 12 of the 15 countries it serves in North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
03:20pAMC THEATRES : ® Supports Will Rogers' Brave Beginnings Program on World Prematu..
BU
11/07AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/07AMC ENTERTAINMENT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
11/07AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/25AMC ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INIT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
10/25AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
10/25AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Sha..
BU
10/15AMC THEATRES : ® Goes to the Home With the Launch of AMC Theatres : on Demand
BU
10/15AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results and Ho..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 536 M
EBIT 2019 230 M
Net income 2019 -87,9 M
Debt 2019 4 826 M
Yield 2019 9,04%
P/E ratio 2019 -9,49x
P/E ratio 2020 -22,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 922 M
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,83  $
Last Close Price 8,88  $
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 67,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mao Jun Zeng Non-Executive Chairman
Craig R. Ramsey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Lloyd L. Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-27.69%922
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%4 210
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-4.33%3 985
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA22.54%1 770
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-8.34%1 319
PVR LIMITED9.07%1 247
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group