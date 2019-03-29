AMC Theatres® to Honor the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 51st Anniversary of His Passing with a Free Showing of KING: A FILMED RECORD…MONTGOMERY TO MEMPHIS

AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in
the United States and the world, today announced guests throughout the
country can join AMC in honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
with a showing of the Oscar®-nominated documentary KING: A
FILMED RECORD…MONTGOMERY TO MEMPHIS from Kino Lorber and Gathr Films.
The film will play at 100 AMC theatres in cities and towns nationwide at
6 p.m. on April 4, the 51st anniversary of Dr. King’s death. The 3-hour,
5-minute film also will include a brief intermission.
KING: A FILMED RECORD…MONTGOMERY TO MEMPHIS is a historic filmed record
of Dr. King’s legacy during his lifetime. In 1999, it was selected by
the Library of Congress to be preserved and included in the National
Film Registry. Prior to its 2013 theatrical re-release with Gathr Films
and Kino Lorber, it was rarely seen since its 1970 “one-time only”
theatrical premiere.
Guests can obtain their free ticket at the box office of participating
AMC theatres. Tickets also can be reserved in advance at http://www.gofobo.com/AMCKing.
In addition to the screening, AMC, through the AMC Cares Foundation,
will be financially supporting the important work of The King Center.
This support will enable approximately 1,000 students to participate in
the Students with King program, which provides students in grades 1-12
the opportunity to learn more about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his
wife, Coretta Scott King, as leaders of the nonviolent civil rights
movement.
Beginning next week, a short video featuring Dr. Bernice A King, CEO of
The King Center and daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. can be found
on AMC’s website at:
www.amctheatres.com/MLKevent.
“It’s an honor to present for free to AMC guests this acclaimed film
about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and I especially want to thank Bernice
A King and The King Center for their support and advice throughout this
process of bringing her father’s biography back to the big screen,” said
Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres.
Participating AMC locations:
Atlanta
AMC Colonial 18
AMC Phipps Plaza 14
AMC
Southlake Pavilion 24
AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18
Austin
AMC Barton Creek 14
Baltimore
AMC White Marsh 16
Baton Rouge
AMC Baton Rouge 16
Birmingham
AMC Patton Creek 15
Boston
AMC DINE-IN Braintree 10
AMC Framingham 16
AMC
Methuen 20
Charlotte
AMC Carolina Pavilion 22
AMC Concord Mills 24
Chattanooga
AMC Chattanooga 18
Chicago
AMC Crestwood 18
AMC River East 21
AMC
South Barrington 24
AMC Village Crossing 18
Cincinnati
AMC Newport on the Levee 20
Cleveland
AMC Ridge Park Square 8
Columbia, SC
AMC Dutch Square 14
Columbus, GA
AMC Columbus 15
Columbus, OH
AMC DINE-IN Easton Town Center 30
Dallas-Ft. Worth
AMC DINE-IN Mesquite 30
AMC NorthPark
15
AMC Parks At Arlington 18
Denver
AMC Highlands Ranch 24
AMC Westminster Promenade
24
Detroit
AMC Forum 30
AMC John R 15
AMC Livonia 20
Edinburg
AMC Edinburg 18
Hartford
AMC Plainville 20
Houston
AMC Gulf Pointe 30
AMC Studio 30
AMC
Willowbrook 24
Huntsville, FL
AMC Valley Bend 18
Indianapolis
AMC Indianapolis 17
Kansas City
AMC Barrywoods 24
AMC DINE-IN Studio 28
Knoxville
AMC Foothills 12
Las Vegas
AMC Town Square 18
Los Angeles
AMC Burbank 16
AMC Century City 15
AMC
Del Amo 18
AMC Ontario Mills 30
AMC Orange 30
AMC
Promenade 16
AMC Universal CityWalk 19
Miami - Fort Lauderdale
AMC Aventura Mall 24
AMC Sunset
Place 24
Milwaukee
AMC Mayfair 18
Minneapolis - St. Paul
AMC Southdale Center 16
Mobile – Pensacola
AMC Bayou 15
Montgomery
AMC Festival Plaza 16
Nashville
AMC Thoroughbred 20
New Orleans
AMC Elmwood Palace 20
New York/New Jersey
AMC Bay Plaza 13
AMC Clifton
Commons 16
AMC Garden State 16
AMC Jersey Gardens 20
AMC
Kips Bay 15
AMC Lincoln Square 13
AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9
AMC
Palisades 21
Norfolk
AMC Hampton 24
Oklahoma City
AMC Quail Springs Mall 24
Omaha
AMC Council Bluffs 17
Orlando
AMC Altamonte Mall 18
AMC DINE-IN Disney
Springs 24
Philadelphia
AMC Cherry Hill 24
AMC Hamilton 24
AMC
Neshaminy 24
Phoenix
AMC Ahwatukee 24
AMC Desert Ridge 18
Pittsburgh
AMC Waterfront 22
Raleigh – Durham
AMC Southpoint 17
Rochester, NY
AMC Webster 12
Rockford
AMC Rockford 16
Sacramento
AMC Manteca 16
Salt Lake City
AMC West Jordan 12
San Antonio
AMC Rivercenter 11
San Diego
AMC Fashion Valley 18
San Francisco – Oakland – SJ
AMC Bay Street 16
AMC
Eastridge 15
AMC Mercado 20
AMC Metreon 16
Seattle – Tacoma
AMC Alderwood 16
AMC Pacific Place 11
AMC
Southcenter 16
Spokane
AMC River Park Square 20
St. Louis
AMC Edwardsville 12
AMC Streets of St Charles
8
Tallahassee
AMC Tallahassee 20
Tampa – St. Petersburg
AMC Veterans Expressway 24
Tulsa
AMC Southroads 20
Washington, D.C.
AMC Hoffman 22
AMC MJ Capital Center 12
AMC
Rio Cinemas
AMC Tysons Corner Center 16
About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and
throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and nearly 11,100
screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition
industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering
enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement
through its loyalty program, web site and mobile apps; offering premium
large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including
the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates
among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets,
having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest
metropolitan areas of the United States, 14 countries in Europe and the
Middle East and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland, Italy,
Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, Sweden and UK & Ireland. For more
information, visit www.amctheatres.com.
