AMC Theatres® to Honor the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 51st Anniversary of His Passing with a Free Showing of KING: A FILMED RECORD…MONTGOMERY TO MEMPHIS

03/29/2019 | 10:22am EDT

AMC will play the 3-hour, 5-minute movie at 6 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 4

Made in 1970 by legendary Directors Sidney Lumet and Joseph L. Mankiewicz, it was an Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary

Free tickets available at 100 AMC locations nationwide

AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced guests throughout the country can join AMC in honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a showing of the Oscar®-nominated documentary KING: A FILMED RECORD…MONTGOMERY TO MEMPHIS from Kino Lorber and Gathr Films. The film will play at 100 AMC theatres in cities and towns nationwide at 6 p.m. on April 4, the 51st anniversary of Dr. King’s death. The 3-hour, 5-minute film also will include a brief intermission.

KING: A FILMED RECORD…MONTGOMERY TO MEMPHIS is a historic filmed record of Dr. King’s legacy during his lifetime. In 1999, it was selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved and included in the National Film Registry. Prior to its 2013 theatrical re-release with Gathr Films and Kino Lorber, it was rarely seen since its 1970 “one-time only” theatrical premiere.

Guests can obtain their free ticket at the box office of participating AMC theatres. Tickets also can be reserved in advance at http://www.gofobo.com/AMCKing.

In addition to the screening, AMC, through the AMC Cares Foundation, will be financially supporting the important work of The King Center. This support will enable approximately 1,000 students to participate in the Students with King program, which provides students in grades 1-12 the opportunity to learn more about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, as leaders of the nonviolent civil rights movement.

Beginning next week, a short video featuring Dr. Bernice A King, CEO of The King Center and daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. can be found on AMC’s website at:
www.amctheatres.com/MLKevent.

“It’s an honor to present for free to AMC guests this acclaimed film about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and I especially want to thank Bernice A King and The King Center for their support and advice throughout this process of bringing her father’s biography back to the big screen,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres.

Participating AMC locations:

Atlanta
AMC Colonial 18
AMC Phipps Plaza 14
AMC Southlake Pavilion 24
AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18

Austin
AMC Barton Creek 14

Baltimore
AMC White Marsh 16

Baton Rouge
AMC Baton Rouge 16

Birmingham
AMC Patton Creek 15

Boston
AMC DINE-IN Braintree 10
AMC Framingham 16
AMC Methuen 20

Charlotte
AMC Carolina Pavilion 22
AMC Concord Mills 24

Chattanooga
AMC Chattanooga 18

Chicago
AMC Crestwood 18
AMC River East 21
AMC South Barrington 24
AMC Village Crossing 18

Cincinnati
AMC Newport on the Levee 20

Cleveland
AMC Ridge Park Square 8

Columbia, SC
AMC Dutch Square 14

Columbus, GA
AMC Columbus 15

Columbus, OH
AMC DINE-IN Easton Town Center 30

Dallas-Ft. Worth
AMC DINE-IN Mesquite 30
AMC NorthPark 15
AMC Parks At Arlington 18

Denver
AMC Highlands Ranch 24
AMC Westminster Promenade 24

Detroit
AMC Forum 30
AMC John R 15
AMC Livonia 20

Edinburg
AMC Edinburg 18

Hartford
AMC Plainville 20

Houston
AMC Gulf Pointe 30
AMC Studio 30
AMC Willowbrook 24

Huntsville, FL
AMC Valley Bend 18

Indianapolis
AMC Indianapolis 17

Kansas City
AMC Barrywoods 24
AMC DINE-IN Studio 28

Knoxville
AMC Foothills 12

Las Vegas
AMC Town Square 18

Los Angeles
AMC Burbank 16
AMC Century City 15
AMC Del Amo 18
AMC Ontario Mills 30
AMC Orange 30
AMC Promenade 16
AMC Universal CityWalk 19

Miami - Fort Lauderdale
AMC Aventura Mall 24
AMC Sunset Place 24

Milwaukee
AMC Mayfair 18

Minneapolis - St. Paul
AMC Southdale Center 16

Mobile – Pensacola
AMC Bayou 15

Montgomery
AMC Festival Plaza 16

Nashville
AMC Thoroughbred 20

New Orleans
AMC Elmwood Palace 20

New York/New Jersey
AMC Bay Plaza 13
AMC Clifton Commons 16
AMC Garden State 16
AMC Jersey Gardens 20
AMC Kips Bay 15
AMC Lincoln Square 13
AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9
AMC Palisades 21

Norfolk
AMC Hampton 24

Oklahoma City
AMC Quail Springs Mall 24

Omaha
AMC Council Bluffs 17

Orlando
AMC Altamonte Mall 18
AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24

Philadelphia
AMC Cherry Hill 24
AMC Hamilton 24
AMC Neshaminy 24

Phoenix
AMC Ahwatukee 24
AMC Desert Ridge 18

Pittsburgh
AMC Waterfront 22

Raleigh – Durham
AMC Southpoint 17

Rochester, NY
AMC Webster 12

Rockford
AMC Rockford 16

Sacramento
AMC Manteca 16

Salt Lake City
AMC West Jordan 12

San Antonio
AMC Rivercenter 11

San Diego
AMC Fashion Valley 18

San Francisco – Oakland – SJ
AMC Bay Street 16
AMC Eastridge 15
AMC Mercado 20
AMC Metreon 16

Seattle – Tacoma
AMC Alderwood 16
AMC Pacific Place 11
AMC Southcenter 16

Spokane
AMC River Park Square 20

St. Louis
AMC Edwardsville 12
AMC Streets of St Charles 8

Tallahassee
AMC Tallahassee 20

Tampa – St. Petersburg
AMC Veterans Expressway 24

Tulsa
AMC Southroads 20

Washington, D.C.
AMC Hoffman 22
AMC MJ Capital Center 12
AMC Rio Cinemas
AMC Tysons Corner Center 16

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and nearly 11,100 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty program, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States, 14 countries in Europe and the Middle East and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, Sweden and UK & Ireland. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.


© Business Wire 2019
