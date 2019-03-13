Log in
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC

(AMC)
My previous session
News 
News

AMC, Viacom, Discovery Shares Down After DirecTV Drops Some Channels

03/13/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

AT&T Inc. (T) announced new streaming packages for DirecTV on Tuesday, offering HBO but dropping channels from companies including AMC Networks, Viacom and Discovery.

Around 1:15 p.m. ET, shares of AMC Networks Inc. (AMC) are down in Wednesday afternoon trading, losing 5.53% to trade at $58.51. Viacom Inc. shares have fallen as well, with Class A shares (VIA) down 1.96% at $33.53 and Class B shares (VIAB) down 3.74% to trade at $28.34. Discovery Inc. Class A shares dropped 4.71% to trade at $27.03, while Class B shares (DISCB) are down 4.97% at $29.46 and Class C shares (DISCK) dropped 4.34% to $25.76.

Shares of AT&T are slightly lower, losing 0.75% to trade at $30.40.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 1:32 p.m. ET to show that AT&T announced new streaming packages for DirecTV on Tuesday, leading to Wednesday stock-price slides for AMC Networks, Viacom and Discovery. An earlier version incorrectly inverted the days.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC -0.21% 14.39 Delayed Quote.17.43%
AT&T -0.90% 30.3533 Delayed Quote.7.32%
DISCOVERY INC -5.01% 26.95 Delayed Quote.14.67%
VIACOM -3.94% 28.285 Delayed Quote.14.51%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 570 M
EBIT 2019 330 M
Net income 2019 28,6 M
Debt 2019 4 918 M
Yield 2019 5,43%
P/E ratio 2019 84,13
P/E ratio 2020 54,07
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 1 497 M
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 19,7 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mao Jun Zeng Non-Executive Chairman
Craig R. Ramsey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Lloyd L. Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC17.43%1 497
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%6 160
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.9.41%4 585
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO LTD11.52%1 679
KINEPOLIS GROUP0.31%1 512
IMAX CORP (USA)24.14%1 436
