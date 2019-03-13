AMC, Viacom, Discovery Shares Down After DirecTV Drops Some Channels

AT&T Inc. (T) announced new streaming packages for DirecTV on Tuesday, offering HBO but dropping channels from companies including AMC Networks, Viacom and Discovery.

Around 1:15 p.m. ET, shares of AMC Networks Inc. (AMC) are down in Wednesday afternoon trading, losing 5.53% to trade at $58.51. Viacom Inc. shares have fallen as well, with Class A shares (VIA) down 1.96% at $33.53 and Class B shares (VIAB) down 3.74% to trade at $28.34. Discovery Inc. Class A shares dropped 4.71% to trade at $27.03, while Class B shares (DISCB) are down 4.97% at $29.46 and Class C shares (DISCK) dropped 4.34% to $25.76.

Shares of AT&T are slightly lower, losing 0.75% to trade at $30.40.

