Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.    AMC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMC reaches agreement with bondholders to reduce debt by up to $630 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 09:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Burbank

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Monday it had reached an agreement with bondholders to reduce its debt by up to $630 million (500 million pounds), as the theater industry suffers from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Major theater operators in the United States have laid off thousands of employees and borrowed funds to stay afloat amid weeks-long lockdowns, which may be extended as infections continue to surge.

AMC, the world's largest movie theater operator, said the deal with a group that holds about 73% of its $2.3 billion in senior subordinated bonds would reduce its total debt by between $460 million and $630 million.

The company added it had raised $300 million in new first lien financing, helping its shares rise more than 5% in premarket trading.

AMC in June had delayed the opening of its theaters to the end of this month as Hollywood puts off movie releases due to surging coronavirus cases, while major markets such as Los Angeles pause on deciding when theaters can reopen.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
09:12aAMC reaches agreement with bondholders to reduce debt by up to $630 million
RE
08:03aAMC ENTERTAINMENT : Reaches Agreement to Reduce Debt By At Least $460 Million an..
BU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/10AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, R..
AQ
07/10AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Amended Exchange Offers and Consent..
BU
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/08Biogen, AMC Entertainment rise; Levi Strauss, Ascena fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 512 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 061 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,16x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 480 M 480 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,89 $
Last Close Price 4,60 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target -15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lincoln Zhang Non-Executive Chairman
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Sean D. Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-36.46%480
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.7.55%5 796
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.11.64%1 902
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-61.48%1 522
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-32.77%1 210
PVR LIMITED-44.84%715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group