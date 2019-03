AT&T Inc. announced new streaming packages for DirecTV on Tuesday, leading to Wednesday stock-price slides for AMC Networks Inc., Viacom Inc. and Discovery Inc. "AMC, Viacom, Discovery Shares Down After DirecTV Drops Some Channels," published March 13, 2019, at 1:40 p.m. EDT, misstated the day of the announcement as Wednesday and the trading day as Tuesday in the first and second paragraphs, respectively. (March 13, 2019)