Dreamscape : To Launch Immersive VR Destination In Partnership With AMC Theatres® On August 15 In Dallas' NorthPark Center

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape, the location-based immersive VR entertainment company backed by some of Hollywood's heaviest hitters including AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), today announced it will open its next venue in Dallas' famed NorthPark Center on August 15, 2019. Audiences can purchase advanced tickets for the NorthPark Center location starting today at 5 pm CDT from dreamscapeimmersive.com.

Following the publicly lauded opening of its first permanent location in Westfield's Century City Mall in Los Angeles, the company's highly anticipated NorthPark Center location will mark the first of four new stand-alone and in-theatre venues that Dreamscape will introduce across the U.S. via its partnership with AMC Theatres, the world's largest cinema exhibitor. The entertainment leaders will open additional Dreamscape VR destinations in key markets, including Columbus, Ohio and the New York/New Jersey metro area. These locations will roll out throughout the remainder of 2019 and into 2020.

"As the industry leader in delivering amazing experiences that leave audiences coming back again and again, AMC Theatres is thrilled to partner with Dreamscape, which has proven that their immersive experiences unlock new possibilities for interactive storytelling that captivate audiences of all ages," said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Entertainment. "The new Dreamscape at AMC NorthPark Center location in Dallas will provide visitors with a next-generation entertainment option that is unlike anything experienced before."

Dreamscape will open its new location with three original epic experiences. With the company's exciting slate of free-roaming VR experiences, Dreamscape promises adventurers of all ages will experience the magic of immersive and full sensory storytelling as they are transported to fantastic new worlds.

"We're thrilled to introduce our next-generation immersive experiences to NorthPark Center this summer," said Bruce Vaughn, CEO of Dreamscape. "We've always believed that by combining the emotional power of cinema and the thrill of theme park rides with state-of-the-art VR technology, we are able to deliver our customers the ultimate in wish fulfillment – becoming the hero of their own adventure. And we're excited to bring these three magical immersive adventures to the Dallas community and to wonderful NorthPark Center for the very first time."

"NorthPark Center has always been a leader in experiential marketing, providing a full sensory environment in which to shop, dine, and enjoy its beautiful surroundings," said Kristen Gibbins, Executive Director of Marketing, NorthPark Center. "With the advancements in digital technology, Dreamscape is creating an entirely new category of entertainment from the brightest minds in film and storytelling. We are thrilled to be one of the first shopping centers in the country to introduce this groundbreaking type of experience to our customers."

In Alien Zoo, Dreamscape's first original experience, guests will have the opportunity to travel to a larger than life, intergalactic haven where they come face-to-face with endangered alien creatures from across the galaxy. Upon arrival, travelers will experience the exhilaration of being able to play ball with exotic frogcats, pet majestic creatures, and, by working together, even narrowly escape the galaxy's greatest predator.

In The Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure, audiences will be given a fundamental wish fulfillment: to step through the screen and become part of a movie. Once inside this heart-pumping adventure, participants will be challenged to unlock clues, escape treacherous traps, and work together as they discover the secret of The Lost Pearl.

In The Blu: Deep Rescue, Dreamscape's breathtaking co-production with WeVR, an epic descent into the ocean to explore dazzling underwater worlds and aquatic life soon becomes an urgent mission to rescue a trapped baby Blue Whale and unite it with its mother.

At opening, Dreamscape's NorthPark Center location will house three stand-alone adventure pods, featuring an array of exciting original and studio-based experiences that will be refreshed on a regular basis. Dreamscape is located on Level Two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

For more information about Dreamscape, the opening of its new location, its content and its expansion, please visit dreamscapeimmersive.com

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape is a location-based VR studio and retailer backed by some of Hollywood's most successful studios and talent, including 21st Century Fox, WarnerMedia, Viacom, Steven Spielberg and Hans Zimmer. It combines the emotional power of Hollywood storytelling, the visceral excitement of great theme-park rides, and proprietary full-body tracking technology to create stories and worlds that push the limits of virtual reality.

Dreamscape was founded in 2017 by Swiss computer scientists Caecilia Charbonnier and Sylvain Chagué; entrepreneur Ronald Menzel; producer, screenwriter, and former head of Dreamworks Motion Pictures, Walter Parkes; global music events producer and serial entrepreneur Kevin Wall, along with his partner Aaron Grosky; and former Chief Creative Officer of Disney Imagineering, Bruce Vaughn.

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with a facility in Geneva. Experiential venues begin rolling out in December 2018, including its premier location at Westfield Century City Mall. To learn more about

Dreamscape, please follow @visitdreamscape or visit our site at: dreamscapeimmersive.com.

About NorthPark Center

NorthPark Center is the preeminent shopping center in the Southwest and one of the finest shopping experiences in the world with more than 230 stores and restaurants, including more than 60 market exclusives. Anchored by Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Macy's, and Dillard's, NorthPark offers an unparalleled collection of luxury boutiques set amid internationally acclaimed 20th and 21st century art, award-winning architecture, and extraordinary landscaping—as well as a 1.4-acre garden, CenterPark, and a state-of-the-art movie theatre, AMC NorthPark 15. NorthPark consistently ranks as one of the top five performing shopping centers in the United States and is North Texas' number one visitor destination. NorthPark is conveniently located 7 miles from downtown Dallas and 35 miles from Fort Worth. northparkcenter.com, 214.363.7441, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75225.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. AMC is also #1 or #2 in market share in 12 of the 15 countries it serves in North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

