Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Continues Investigating AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – AMC

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ("AMC") (NYSE: AMC)

Through its subsidiaries, AMC provides theatrical exhibition services, including movie theaters in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of AMC’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse facts regarding AMC’s business and prospects, particularly related to AMC’s acquisition of Carmike Cinemas, Inc. (“Carmike”) in December 2016 and international businesses in November 2016.

On August 1, 2017, after market hours, AMC announced disappointing preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results, estimating a second quarter net loss of about $178.5 to $174.5 million and a 2017 net loss between $150 and $125 million. On this news, AMC stock dropped about 27% to close at $15.20 on August 2, 2017.

What You Can Do

If you are an AMC shareholder, you may have legal claims against AMC's directors and officers.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

