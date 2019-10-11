Log in
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Continues Investigating AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – AMC

10/11/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (“AMC”) (NYSE: AMC) breached their fiduciary duties to AMC and its shareholders. If you are an AMC shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information: 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Through its subsidiaries, AMC provides theatrical exhibition services, including movie theaters in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of AMC’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse facts regarding AMC’s business and prospects, particularly related to AMC’s acquisition of Carmike Cinemas, Inc. (“Carmike”) in December 2016 and international businesses in November 2016.

On August 1, 2017, after market hours, AMC announced disappointing preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results, estimating a second quarter net loss of about $178.5 to $174.5 million and a 2017 net loss between $150 and $125 million. On this news, AMC stock dropped about 27% to close at $15.20 on August 2, 2017.

What You Can Do

If you are an AMC shareholder, you may have legal claims against AMC’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2019
