Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.    AMC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Survives Motion to Dismiss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) may face damages caused by a pending securities lawsuit. AMC is principally involved in the theatrical business and owns, operates, or has interests in theaters located in the United States and Europe.

If you suffered a loss as a result of AMC's misconduct, click here.

Shareholder Class Action Alleging AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Made Materially False and Misleading Statements Survives Motion to Dismiss

Investors filed a class action complaint against AMC for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the complaint, during the fourth quarter of 2016, AMC completed its acquisition of Carmike Cinemas, Inc. for $858.2 million and acquired Odeon and UCI Cinemas Holdings Limited for $637 million. To finance its acquisitions, AMC incurred total debt amounting to $6.6 billion by the end of fiscal year 2016. Then, in January 2017, AMC announced that it had agreed to acquire Stockholm-based Nordic Cinema Group Holding AB for $929 million. To help in repaying its debt, on February 9, 2017, AMC held its Second Public Offering ("SPO") of 21,904,761 common shares at $31.50 per share, receiving net proceeds of $618 million. However, in its Registration Statement, AMC failed to identify and disclose known trends, events, demands, commitments, and uncertainties associated with AMC's Carmike and international operations that were having and were likely to continue to have material adverse effects on AMC's operating performance. As a result, AMC's stocks were sold in its SPO and throughout the relevant period at an artificially inflated price. The Company's stock currently trades at around $11, a 65% decline from its SPO price. On September 23, 2019, U.S. District Court Judge Alison J. Nathan denied in part AMC's motion to dismiss plaintiff's complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
07:20pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Class Action Against AMC Entert..
BU
09/27AMC ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INIT :  Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the ..
BU
09/26SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigating AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc..
PR
09/24AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Theatres® and Cineplex Digital Media Partner to Elevate the ..
AQ
09/17AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Corrects Inaccurate Statement by National CineMedia
BU
09/10AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/26AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferenc..
BU
08/08AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/08AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
08/08AMC ENTERTAINMENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 546 M
EBIT 2019 238 M
Net income 2019 -69,8 M
Debt 2019 4 833 M
Yield 2019 7,49%
P/E ratio 2019 -13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -56,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 1 061 M
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 15,92  $
Last Close Price 10,22  $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mao Jun Zeng Non-Executive Chairman
Craig R. Ramsey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Lloyd L. Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-13.52%1 111
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%5 062
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.7.32%4 496
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA14.96%1 653
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-5.64%1 334
PVR LIMITED13.85%1 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group