Warner Bros. Delays 'Tenet' Release Indefinitely --Variety

--Warner Bros. has delayed the release of "Tenet" indefinitely, Variety reported. The movie had been scheduled for July 17, then was moved to July 31 and again to Aug. 12 amid uncertainty on theater reopenings as coronavirus cases increased in many areas.

--Warner said it will "share a new 2020 release date imminently," Variety reported.

Full story: https://variety.com/2020/film/news/tenet-delayed-again-christopher-nolan-1234699068/

