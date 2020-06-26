Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.    AMC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/26 03:48:55 pm
4.155 USD   -2.69%
03:11pWarner Now Plans to Open 'Tenet' on Aug. 12 -Variety
DJ
06/24No mask, no gambling at Caesars casinos
RE
06/24VACANT SEATS, PRE-PACKED SNACKS : UK's Odeon seeks to woo guests as cinemas reopen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warner Now Plans to Open 'Tenet' on Aug. 12 -Variety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

--Warner Bros. has again changed the release date for "Tenet," Variety reported.

--The film is now scheduled to debut Aug. 12, after previously moving to July 31 from July 17, the report said.

--A Warner spokesperson said a mid-week debut would "allow audiences to discover the film in their own time," and "we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm," according to the report.

--Even as several states allowed theaters to reopen, major chains indicated they would open closer to the release dates of major Hollywood movies. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Walt Disney Co. is considering postponing the July 24 release of "Mulan."

Full story: https://www.variety.com/2020/film/box-office/tenet-release-date-delayed-again-christopher-nolan-1234690272/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -1.64% 4.1947 Delayed Quote.-41.02%
AT&T INC. -2.34% 29.035 Delayed Quote.-24.72%
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. -5.74% 11.7393 Delayed Quote.-63.46%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.34% 108.685 Delayed Quote.-23.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
03:11pWarner Now Plans to Open 'Tenet' on Aug. 12 -Variety
DJ
06/24No mask, no gambling at Caesars casinos
RE
06/24VACANT SEATS, PRE-PACKED SNACKS : UK's Odeon seeks to woo guests as cinemas reop..
RE
06/22AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Extension of Early Deadline and Wit..
BU
06/22AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
06/22Cineworld secures $250 million in debt as it prepares to reopen theaters
RE
06/20Apple Shuts 11 Stores Again Amid Outbreaks -- WSJ
DJ
06/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 closes lower as COVID-19 resurgence casts a..
RE
06/19Apple Closes Stores in Four States as Coronavirus Cases Rise -- 4th Update
DJ
06/19Communications Services Down On Growth Fears -- Communications Services Round..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 600 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 016 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,15x
Yield 2020 0,85%
Capitalization 445 M 445 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,33 $
Last Close Price 4,27 $
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lincoln Zhang Non-Executive Chairman
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Sean D. Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-41.02%445
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-14.33%4 567
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-13.56%1 457
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-63.46%1 444
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-33.95%1 179
PVR LIMITED-45.92%722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group