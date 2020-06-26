Warner Now Plans to Open 'Tenet' on Aug. 12 -Variety

--Warner Bros. has again changed the release date for "Tenet," Variety reported.

--The film is now scheduled to debut Aug. 12, after previously moving to July 31 from July 17, the report said.

--A Warner spokesperson said a mid-week debut would "allow audiences to discover the film in their own time," and "we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm," according to the report.

--Even as several states allowed theaters to reopen, major chains indicated they would open closer to the release dates of major Hollywood movies. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Walt Disney Co. is considering postponing the July 24 release of "Mulan."

Full story: https://www.variety.com/2020/film/box-office/tenet-release-date-delayed-again-christopher-nolan-1234690272/

