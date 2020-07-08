Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.    AMC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 02:48am EDT

JPMorgan and BofA are in line to split between $1.5 billion and $2.6 billion in fees for being the conduits of the government's aid program for small businesses hit by coronavirus shutdowns, according to an analysis of newly released data.

Airlines are preparing to cut thousands of workers and tap government loans as a surge of coronavirus cases and fresh government restrictions upend a nascent recovery in travel.

AMC Entertainment is nearing a restructuring deal that would help stave off a near-term bankruptcy filing while turning down a competing financing offer.

TikTok's Chinese maker said it would pull the app out of Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Pompeo hinted the Trump administration was weighing limiting U.S. users' access to the app.

Civil-rights advocates came out of a meeting with Facebook's Zuckerberg saying they didn't make progress on their demands for the social-media giant.

A federal judge cast doubt on Bayer's proposal to neatly resolve all future lawsuits over the safety of its Roundup weedkiller.

U.S. stocks fell, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreating 1.5%, 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

New York's financial-services regulator fined Deutsche Bank $150 million for failing to properly monitor its dealings with Jeffrey Epstein.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -3.50% 4.13 Delayed Quote.-42.96%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.51% 25890.18 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
NASDAQ 100 -0.75% 10524.010607 Delayed Quote.21.42%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.86% 10343.888649 Delayed Quote.16.28%
S&P 500 -1.08% 3145.32 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07/07AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Extension of Early Deadline, Withdr..
BU
06/30AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Extension of Early Deadline, Withdr..
BU
06/30AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
06/30Cineworld delays U.S., UK cinema reopenings to end of July
RE
06/30Cineworld delays U.S., UK cinema reopenings to end of July
RE
06/29Los Angeles delays movie theater reopenings after rise in coronavirus cases
RE
06/29AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Delays Reopening Theaters to Late July
DJ
06/29AMC THEATRES : Now to Begin Its Reopening of U.S. Theatres on Thursday, July 30
BU
06/26Disney Postpones 'Mulan,' Leaving Hollywood Without Major Releases Until Augu..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 512 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 061 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,14x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 431 M 431 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,89 $
Last Close Price 4,13 $
Spread / Highest target 69,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lincoln Zhang Non-Executive Chairman
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Sean D. Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-42.96%431
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.77%5 213
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.1.54%1 569
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-63.90%1 470
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-32.09%1 249
PVR LIMITED-43.51%718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group