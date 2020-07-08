What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

JPMorgan and BofA are in line to split between $1.5 billion and $2.6 billion in fees for being the conduits of the government's aid program for small businesses hit by coronavirus shutdowns, according to an analysis of newly released data.

Airlines are preparing to cut thousands of workers and tap government loans as a surge of coronavirus cases and fresh government restrictions upend a nascent recovery in travel.

AMC Entertainment is nearing a restructuring deal that would help stave off a near-term bankruptcy filing while turning down a competing financing offer.

TikTok's Chinese maker said it would pull the app out of Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Pompeo hinted the Trump administration was weighing limiting U.S. users' access to the app.

Civil-rights advocates came out of a meeting with Facebook's Zuckerberg saying they didn't make progress on their demands for the social-media giant.

A federal judge cast doubt on Bayer's proposal to neatly resolve all future lawsuits over the safety of its Roundup weedkiller.

U.S. stocks fell, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreating 1.5%, 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

New York's financial-services regulator fined Deutsche Bank $150 million for failing to properly monitor its dealings with Jeffrey Epstein.