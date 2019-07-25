Log in
AMC AND SUNDANCE TV TO SIMULCAST THE PREPPY MURDER: DEATH IN CENTRAL PARK OVER THREE NIGHTS FROM NOVEMBER 13th-15th AT 9 PM ET

07/25/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

'Before O.J. Simpson, the Preppy Killer was the trial of the century'

- Steve Dunleavy - Prominent NY Post Columnist

Download photos here

Beverly Hills, CA - July 25, 2019 - AMC and SundanceTV announced today from the Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour a simulcast of the upcoming true crime docuseries The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park. The five-part series, which reexamines one of the most infamous crimes in recent American history - the 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin at the hands of Robert Chambers- will air over three consecutive nights, Wednesday, November 13th- Friday, November 15th at 9:00pm ET.

'In the mid to late 1980s, two epic crimes rocked New York and the broader country - the Central Park Five case and the murder of Jennifer Levin. These events have a few things in common: they both took place in Central Park and the prosecutor who tried both cases was Linda Fairstein. What's more, together they shine a startling light on how race, gender and socioeconomics profoundly influenced the course of justice,' said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks' Entertainment Group. 'Preppy Murder, made with the participation of Fairstein, the Levin family and friends of Jennifer Levin and Robert Chambers, examines the circumstances that made Jennifer's case play out the way it did - as a victim-blaming led narrative that fueled a tabloid media war. This story of sexism, elitism and an imperfect justice system both illuminates the past and has relevance to a vital conversation today.'

Produced by Emmy® Award-winner Robert Friedman's Bungalow Media + Entertainment (Give, The Panama Papers) and directed by Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg (directors of Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park will expose evidence that was inadmissible in the trial and also examine the circumstances that made the story unfold the way it did: America's untamed ambition in the mid-1980s, the rarified lifestyle of New York's privileged prep school kids, sexism, elitism, an all-out tabloid media war that blamed the victim and an imperfect justice system.

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC's other current original drama series include Better Call Saul, Fear the Walking Dead, The Terror, Into the Badlands, Humans, Preacher, The Son, McMafia, Lodge 49, The Little Drummer Girl, NOS4A2 and the forthcoming Dispatches from Elsewhere and For Life (wt). AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like Talking Dead, AMC Visionaries and Ride with Norman Reedus. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

About SundanceTV

Since its launch in 1996, SundanceTV has remained true to founder Robert Redford's mission to celebrate creativity and distinctive storytelling through unique voices and narratives found in the best independent films. From delivering critically acclaimed Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Peabody Award-winning television featuring some of the world's most talented creators and performers, to showcasing some of the most compelling and iconic films across genres and generations, SundanceTV is a smart and thought-provoking entertainment destination. SundanceTV is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.; its sister networks include AMC, IFC, BBC America and WE tv. SundanceTV is available across all platforms, including on-air, online at www.sundancetv.com, on demand and mobile.

About Bungalow Media + Entertainment, LLC:

Founded in 2013 by Producer Robert Friedman, a thirty-year veteran of the entertainment business having held senior roles as Co-Chairman of New Line Cinema (Lord Of The Rings, Austin Powers, Dumb and Dumber, Hoop Dreams), President of AOL and Radical Media (Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory, Bon Jovi: When We Were Beautiful, Iconoclasts, Paul Simon's Under African Skies, Oprah's Master Class) and member of the startup team at MTV.

Bungalow Media + Entertainment has produced documentary content for both film and television, most recently including The Panama Papers for EPIX with director Alex Winter, Alex Gibney's Spring Broke for Showtime and We the People: The Market Basket Effect.

# # #

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 18:04:07 UTC
