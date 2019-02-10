AMC : ANNOUNCES 2019 PREMIERE DATES FOR NEW AND RETURNING ORIGINAL SERIES

PASADENA, CA - February 9, 2019 - AMC Networks announced today from the Television Critics' Association (TCA) Press Tour the premiere dates for several new and returning original series, including AMC's groundbreaking martial arts drama Into the Badlands and western drama The Son, BBC AMERICA's Top Gear and Luther, IFC's Brockmire and SundanceTV's Ministry of Evil, Unspeakable and The Name of the Rose. As previously announced, AMC's The Walking Dead and Ride with Norman Reedus return with new episodes tomorrow, February 10, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT and midnight ET/11:00 p.m. CT , respectively; and BBC AMERICA and AMC will simulcast the second season of Killing Eve on Sunday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT .

Premiere date and series information is below (by network):

AMC

Into the Badlands

Sunday, March 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT

AMC's groundbreaking martial arts drama Into the Badlands will conclude with its final eight episodes on Sunday, March 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT following a new episode of The Walking Dead. The series will then move to its regular timeslot with a new episode on Monday, March 25 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT.

As we enter the final chapter of Into the Badlands, an imprisoned Bajie warns Sunny that Pilgrim can't be trusted. But with his son's life on the line, Sunny struggles with his decision to help Pilgrim unlock the Meridian Chamber. Meanwhile, M.K., still reeling from the revelation that Sunny killed his mother, is hell-bent on revenge. Kidnapped by The Master, the Widow is forced to confront her past. Moon meanwhile races to save Lydia from impending death after she risked her life for his on the battlefield. As the last episodes unfold long buried secrets will be revealed, new alliances will be forged, and the saga will climax in an epic battle to end all battles.

From AMC Studios, Into the Badlands was created by executive producers, showrunners and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and is executive produced by Oscar®-nominated producers Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg, along with David Dobkin, Stephen Fung, Michael Taylor, Karen Richards, Paco Cabezas and series lead Daniel Wu. The ensemble cast includes Wu (Sunny), Nick Frost (Bajie), Aramis Knight (M.K.), Emily Beecham (The Widow), Orla Brady (Lydia), Ally Ioannides (Tilda), Lorraine Toussaint (Cressida), Sherman Augustus (Moon), Babou Ceesay (Pilgrim), Ella-Rae Smith (Nix) and Lewis Tan (Gaius).

Into the Badlands Season 3B PHOTOGRAPHY

The Son

Saturday, April 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT

Based on Philipp Meyer's New York Times best-selling and Pulitzer Prize finalist novel of the same name, season two of The Son concludes the journey of the iconic 'First Son of Texas.' Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan) will stop at nothing to secure his legacy against the backdrop of the nascent oil industry of 1917. His tools are deceit, fraud and murder - weapons he wields with the effortless skill of the Comanche warrior he once was. But the biggest challenge he faces will be quelling a civil war under his own roof, triggered by his idealistic son Pete (Henry Garrett). Eli knows the ultimate prize of American dynasty is nearly in his grasp, and time is running out. Meanwhile, in 1851, young Eli (Jacob Lofland) is now married and a respected warrior among the Comanches, but tragedy forces him into a leadership position as the vast Comanche empire crumbles around him. Broadening the scope, a 1988 timeline is introduced, bringing the McCullough saga into the more immediate past. Here, at age 85, Eli's granddaughter Jeanne Anne McCullough (Lois Smith) is confronted with a long-buried family secret.

The Son is produced by AMC Studios and Sonar Entertainment. Showrunner and writer Kevin Murphy, director Kevin Dowling, author Philipp Meyer, and Sonar Entertainment's Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni are Executive Producers. In addition to Brosnan, Smith, Garrett and Lofland, the series also stars Paola Núñez, Zahn McClarnon, Jess Weixler, David Wilson Barnes, Sydney Lucas, James Parks, Elizabeth Frances, Shane Graham and Kathryn Prescott.

BBC AMERICA

Top Gear

Thursday, April 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT

The world's biggest car show is back. Top Gear Season 26 sees Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, Rory Reid and The Stig return. Five hour-long episodes see the team discovering the very best supercar alternatives to the traditional family estate car from Ferrari and Porsche, racing to the top of a mountain in a pair of the smallest 4×4's in the UK, risking life and limb in Tuk-Tuk's across Sri-Lanka on both land and sea, measuring just how scary the Porsche 911 GT2 RS is with the with the new-fangled gadget the 'Fearometer 3000', and finding out if you can buy and race second-hand luxury cars for less than the cost of a Dacia Sandero. Filmed in locations including Norway, Sri Lanka and Spain, expect Top Gear's trademark array of stunning photography, state-of-the-art supercars and celebrity guests on the track in Top Gear's Reasonably Fast Car. Top Gear is produced by BBC Studios. Executive producer is Clare Pizey and series editor is Alex Renton.

Top GearSeason 26 PHOTOGRAPHY

Luther

Sunday, June 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT

A new spate of nightmarish murders brings DCI John Luther (Idris Elba) to once again face the depths of human depravity on the streets of London. While the monstrous and seemingly indiscriminate killings become ever more audacious and public, Luther and new recruit D.S. Catherine Halliday (Wunmi Mosaku) are confounded by a complex tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an untouchable corruption. As the body count rises, and gangster George Cornelius (Patrick Malahide) applies his own pressure, can Luther catch a killer and save his own neck? Luther is produced by BBC Studios and co-produced with BBC AMERICA. Executive producers are Idris Elba for Green Door Pictures, Neil Cross, Marcus Wilson and Hilary Salmon for BBC Studios and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC, producer is Derek Ritchie and director is Jamie Payne.

LutherPHOTOGRAPHY

IFC

Brockmire

Wednesday, April 3 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT

Brockmire follows Jim Brockmire (Hank Azaria), a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered a notorious public breakdown after stumbling upon his wife's infidelity - a breakdown so bad that 'Brutal Brockmire' became a viral internet meme. Season one began a decade later, as Brockmire looked to reclaim his career and reputation by calling games for the Morristown Frackers, an underdog minor league baseball team. Despite finding happiness in Morristown alongside his girlfriend/team owner Jules (Amanda Peet), season two began with a newly-single Brockmire calling games in New Orleans and living with his co-dependent friend Charles (Tyrel Jackson Williams) …while fully indulging in the city's booze-riddled sins. When a drug-fueled night of partying with a stranger ends with a near-death experience, Brockmire realizes it's time to get sober once and for all.

Season three takes place three months after his stint in rehab, with Brockmire doing play-by-play in the radio booth for the major leagues in central Florida during spring training while maintaining his brazen and narcissistic tendencies, despite actually being on the wagon. When an opportunity arises for Jim and his new co-host Gabby (Tawny Newsome) to take over as lead broadcasters in Oakland, he must fight to change his ever-present amorality. Additional season three guest stars include Richard Kind, Linda Lavin, Martha Plimpton, J.K. Simmons, Christine Woods and Becky Ann Baker.

Brockmire originally appeared as a viral short video on the award-winning comedy website Funny Or Die. The series is written and developed by Joel Church-Cooper (Undateable). This season Azaria, Church-Cooper and Funny Or Die's Mike Farah and Joe Farrell are executive producers. Mo Marable is also an executive producer and series director.

SUNDANCETV

Ministry of Evil: The Twisted Cult of Tony Alamo

Wednesday, February 27 at 11:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. CT

Ministry of Evil chronicles the life and crimes of Tony Alamo, who, together with his wife, became a born-again, fire-and-brimstone televangelist and cult leader. The two launched The Tony and Susan Alamo Christian foundation in 1969, which soon evolved into a cult that is said to still operate today. Together, by skirting the law and enforcing a code of silence among their followers, the Alamos came to wield unimaginable power, becoming millionaires on the backs of their believers. The new docuseries explores the cultural consequences of the Alamo empire and features rare archival footage, including an exclusive videotaped deposition with Alamo himself. It also weaves together interviews with the FBI agent who took Alamo down as well as cult survivors who have never previously shared their stories.

Ministry of Evil comes from AMC Studios, World of Wonder and Peacock Productions. Emmy-Award® winners and co-founders of World of Wonder Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, and Peacock Productions Elizabeth Fischer and Leslie Mattingly serve as executive producers on the series.

Ministry of Evil PHOTOGRAPHY

Unspeakable

Two-Night Premiere Event

First episode debuts Thursday, April 4 at 9:00 p.m. PT/12 midnight ET

Second episode debuts Friday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m PT/12 midnight ET

Created by Robert C. Cooper (Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, Stargate SG-1) and based on first-person experience, Unspeakable chronicles the emergence of HIV and Hepatitis C in Canada in the early 1980s. Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead) stars as a whistleblower who exposes one of the largest medical disasters in history and the tragedy that resulted after thousands of people were infected by tainted blood.

A CBC and SundanceTV original series, Unspeakable is produced by Mezo Entertainment, with Cooper and Meridian Artists' Glenn Cockburn serving as executive producers. The series is a passion project for Cooper, who himself was a victim, having contracted Hepatitis C from tainted blood. The series is written by Cooper, Carl Binder, Adriana Capozzi and Lynn Coady, with Cooper and Callies set to direct episodes.

UnspeakablePHOTOGRAPHY

The Name of the Rose

Wednesday, May 1 at 11:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. CT

The Name of the Rose is based on Umberto Eco's highly acclaimed novel which has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide since it was first published in 1980. The limited series is led by an all-star cast including Emmy Award®-winner John Turturro (The Night Of), Emmy Award®-winner Michael Emerson (Lost, Person of Interest), Golden Globe® nominee Rupert Everett (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children), Damian Hardung (Red Band Society), Sebastian Koch (Homeland), James Cosmo (Game of Thrones), Richard Sammel (Inglourious Basterds), Fabrizio Bentivoglio (Human Capital) and Greta Scarano (In Treatment).

Set in Italy in 1327, The Name of the Rose follows the Franciscan monk William of Baskerville (Turturro) and his novice Adso von Melk (Hardung) as they arrive at a secluded monastery in the Alps. There they become witnesses to a series of mysterious murders. While Baskerville and Melk investigate and search for the killer, they are hunted themselves by the merciless inquisitor Bernard Gui (Everett), who prosecutes those who criticize the pope.

Filmed in Italy, The Name of the Rose is a co-production of 11 Marzo Film, Palomar and Tele München Group in collaboration with Rai Fiction and directed by Giacomo Battiato. Producers are Matteo Levi from 11 Marzo as well as Carlo Degli Esposti and Nicola Serra from Palomar. Executive Producers are Guendalina Ponti, John Turturro and Patrizia Massa; Herbert G. Kloiber and Herbert L. Kloiber from Tele München Group as well as Michele Zatta and Marta Aceto from Rai.

For additional information, please visit AMC Networks' press site: http://press.amcnetworks.com

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC's other current original drama series include Better Call Saul, Fear the Walking Dead, The Terror, Into the Badlands, Humans, Preacher, The Son, McMafia, Lodge 49, The Little Drummer Girl and NOS4A2. AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like Talking Dead, AMC Visionaries and Ride with Norman Reedus. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

About BBC AMERICA

BBC AMERICA is a hub of innovative, culturally contagious programming including the critically acclaimed series Killing Eve starring Golden Globe® and SAG Award-winner Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and from Phoebe Waller-Bridge; top-rated phenomenon Doctor Who starring Jodie Whittaker; Emmy® and IDA-winning Planet Earth II and the producers' next epic story of our planet, Dynasties; Emmy®-winning Blue Planet II; acclaimed drama Luther starring Golden Globe®-winner Idris Elba; ground-breaking unscripted series Top Gear; buzzy and hilarious The Graham Norton Show; and the world's biggest darts championships. A joint venture between AMC Networks and BBC Studios (the commercial arm of the BBC), BBCA's influential shows such as Orphan Black and Broadchurch among many others, have attracted critical acclaim and earned Emmy® Awards, Peabody Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, TCA Awards, Gotham Award and Golden Globes®. Created in 1998, the irrepressible network has garnered one of cable's most curious, educated and affluent audiences, with many properties boasting super-fan levels of engagement. Get caught up, BBCA offers full episodes On Demand across all major digital platforms, BBC AMERICA app and bbcamerica.com. Find out more by visiting press.bbcamerica.com. BBCA on social: YouTube - Twitter - Instagram - Facebook - Tumblr

About IFC

IFC is the home of offbeat, unexpected comedies. Acclaimed series Documentary Now!, Brockmire, Baroness von Sketch Show and upcoming series Sherman's Showcase and Year of the Rabbit air alongside fan-favorite movies and comedic cult TV shows. IFC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and available across multiple platforms. IFC is Always On, Slightly Off.

About SundanceTV

Since its launch in 1996, SundanceTV has remained true to founder Robert Redford's mission to celebrate creativity and distinctive storytelling through unique voices and narratives found in the best independent films. From delivering critically acclaimed Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Peabody Award-winning television featuring some of the world's most talented creators and performers, to showcasing some of the most compelling and iconic films across genres and generations, SundanceTV is a smart and thought-provoking entertainment destination. SundanceTV is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.; its sister networks include AMC, IFC, BBC America and WE tv. SundanceTV is available across all platforms, including on-air, online at www.sundancetv.com, on demand and mobile.

# # #