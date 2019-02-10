AMC : ANNOUNCES START OF PRODUCTION FOR NEW AND RETURNING SERIES IN 2019

PASADENA, CA - February 9, 2019 - AMC Networks today announced from the Television Critics' Association (TCA) Press Tour that production is underway or will soon begin on multiple series across AMC, BBC AMERICA and IFC.

Start of production dates and series information are below (by network):

AMC

THE TERROR: INFAMY - The second installment of the horror-infused anthology, The Terror: Infamy began production on January 14 in Vancouver, Canada. Set during World War II, the haunting and suspenseful 10-episode season centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and a young man's journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible. Renowned actor, producer, author and activist George Takei (Star Trek) serves as a consultant, as well as series regular, while Derek Mio stars as Chester Nakamura. Season two is co-created and executive produced by Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla). Woo also serves as showrunner. The Terror: Infamy is an AMC Studios production produced by Scott Free, Emjag Production and Entertainment 360. The series is executive produced by Ridley Scott, Dan Simmons, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Michin, Scott Lambert and Guymon Casady.

LODGE 49 -Lodge 49 began shooting its 10-episode second season on January 22 in Atlanta, GA. The critically acclaimed series is a light-hearted, endearing modern fable set in Long Beach, California about a disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer, Dud (Wyatt Russell), who's drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business. In addition to Russell, returning for season 2 are series regulars Brent Jennings (Ernie), Sonya Cassidy (Liz), Linda Emond (Connie), Eric Allan Kramer (Scott) and David Pasquesi (Blaise). Executive producers include creator and writer Jim Gavin, showrunner Peter Ocko (Pushing Daisies, The Office), Paul Giamatti (Billions, Sideways, Outsiders, Hoke), Dan Carey (Outsiders, Hoke, John Dies at the End, All Is Bright), and Jeff Freilich (Halt and Catch Fire, Grace and Frankie). Lodge 49 is an AMC Studios production.

DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE - The recently-greenlit anthology series created by and starring Jason Segel begins production in Philadelphia, PA in July 2019. Dispatches From Elsewhere is about a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined. Segel will executive produce with Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch. The hour-long series will include viewer engagement elements across multiple media platforms.

BBC AMERICA

TOP GEAR - Top Gear Season 27, which began production on January 11 in the UK, will see entertainment host and comedian Paddy McGuinness and TV presenter and cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff join journalist and racing-driver Chris Harris as hosts of the world's biggest car show. The new season promises to be one of television's most explosive combinations of entertainment firepower and 'petrolhead' fumes. Clare Pizey is executive producer. Top Gear is a BBC Studios production.

DOCTOR WHO - Doctor Who began production on its second season with the new cast on January 21 in Cardiff. Following their acclaimed first season, Jodie Whittaker reprises her role as the Doctor and she will once again be joined by Bradley Walsh (Graham), Mandip Gill (Yasmin) and Tosin Cole (Ryan). The 55-year-old iconic action adventure series travels through all of space and time, telling stories packed with humor, emotion and the occasional alien. Chris Chibnall is showrunner. Doctor Who is a BBC AMERICA co-production with BBC Studios.

IFC

YEAR OF THE RABBIT - Year of the Rabbit began production on its first season on January 7 in England. Directed by BAFTA-nominated Ben Taylor (Catastrophe, Sex Education), the series stars BAFTA-winning actor Matt Berry as Detective Inspector Rabbit, a hardened booze-hound cop in Victorian London. He's aided and abetted by his new partner Wilbur Strauss (Freddie Fox) and the country's first female police officer, Mabel Wisbech (Susan Wokoma), as they bring justice to the streets of the east end. Alongside the crime-fighting trio, Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) stars as the mysterious Lydia, Sally Phillips (Veep) is Princess Juliana of Bulgaria, and Jill Halfpenny (Three Girls) features as Rabbit's ex, the deadly Flora. The new original comedy series is written by Emmy® and WGA Award-winners Andy Riley and Kevin Cecil (Veep, Black Books), with additional material from star Berry. Ben Farrell and Toby Stevens serve as executive producers for Objective Fiction and Objective Media Group Scotland, with Hannah Mackay producing.

SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE - Sherman's Showcase began production on its first season on January 17 in Los Angeles, CA. Sherman's Showcase is a new musical variety sketch comedy show created, written and executive produced by Diallo Riddle (Marlon, Rise) and Bashir Salahuddin (GLOW, Snatched) and produced by Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia (Stan Against Evil). Drawing inspiration from the likes of American Bandstand, Soul Train and Solid Gold each episode of Sherman's Showcase is hosted by Sherman McDaniel (Salahuddin) as he takes viewers through time via music and comedy drawn from the 40-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show. Whether it's a questionably attired funk super group in the 1970s, an up-and-coming MC in the 1980s or an R&B diva from the 1990s, Sherman's Showcase has it all: music, comedy, games and dancing, with an exuberant host who's been with the show throughout its run. John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius serve as executive producers through their Get Lifted Film Co. (Underground, Jesus Christ Superstar).

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC's other current original drama series include Better Call Saul, Fear the Walking Dead, The Terror, Into the Badlands, Humans, Preacher, The Son, McMafia, Lodge 49, The Little Drummer Girl and NOS4A2. AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like Talking Dead, Talking with Chris Hardwick, AMC Visionaries and Ride with Norman Reedus. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC AMERICA and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

About BBC AMERICA

BBC AMERICA is a hub of innovative, culturally contagious programming including the critically acclaimed series Killing Eve starring Golden Globe® and SAG Award-winner Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and from Phoebe Waller-Bridge; top-rated phenomenon Doctor Who starring Jodie Whittaker; Emmy® and IDA-winning Planet Earth II and the producers' next epic story of our planet, Dynasties; Emmy®-winning Blue Planet II; acclaimed drama Luther starring Golden Globe®-winner Idris Elba; ground-breaking unscripted series Top Gear; buzzy and hilarious The Graham Norton Show; and the world's biggest darts championships. A joint venture between AMC Networks and BBC Studios (the commercial arm of the BBC), BBCA's influential shows such as Orphan Black and Broadchurch among many others, have attracted critical acclaim and earned Emmy® Awards, Peabody Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, TCA Awards, Gotham Award and Golden Globes®. Created in 1998, the irrepressible network has garnered one of cable's most curious, educated and affluent audiences, with many properties boasting super-fan levels of engagement. Get caught up, BBCA offers full episodes On Demand across all major digital platforms, BBC AMERICA app and bbcamerica.com . Find out more by visiting press.bbcamerica.com. BBCA on social: YouTube - Twitter - Instagram - Facebook - Tumblr

About IFC

IFC is the home of offbeat, unexpected comedies. Acclaimed series Documentary Now!, Brockmire, Baroness von Sketch Show and upcoming series Sherman's Showcase and Year of the Rabbit air alongside fan-favorite movies and comedic cult TV shows. IFC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and available across multiple platforms. IFC is Always On, Slightly Off.

# # #