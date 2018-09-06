AMC : BELEAGUERED BOWLERS AND A GUITAR-PLAYING FRED ARMISEN

IFC REVEALS NEW DETAILS OF DOCUMENTARY NOW! SEASON 52

Guest Stars Include Michael C. Hall, Natasha Lyonne, Kevin Dunn, Bobby Moynihan and Tim Robinson

NEW YORK - September 6, 2018 -IFC today announced details of two episodes from the upcoming season of Documentary Now!, the Emmy®-nominated comedy co-created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas and executive produced by Lorne Michaels. The new titles, 'Any Given Saturday Afternoon' and 'Long Gone,' join the previously announced episodes 'Original Cast Album: Co-Op' and 'Waiting for the Artist.' Known for lovingly paying homage to the world of documentaries, Season 52 of Documentary Now! premieres Wednesday, February 20 at 10PM on IFC with seven all-new episodes.

Inspired by the 2006 professional bowling documentary League of Ordinary Gentlemen, 'Any Given Saturday Afternoon' follows the new maverick head of marketing for the Professional Bowling League, Rob Seger (Kevin Dunn, Veep), through a season on the pro-bowling circuit with top bowlers Billy May Dempsey (Michael C. Hall, Dexter), Rick Kenmore (Tim Robinson, Detroiters) and Larry Hawburger (Bobby Moynihan, Saturday Night Live).

'Long Gone' pays homage to Bruce Weber's 1988 documentary Let's Get Lost, which traces the tumultuous life and career of American jazz trumpeter Chet Baker. Shot on location in Budapest, Hungary, 'Long Gone' tells the life story of jazz musician Rex Logan (Armisen) and features those who were most influenced by him, including his girlfriend and vocalist Carla Meola (Natasha Lyonne, Orange is the New Black).

These new titles join the two previously announced episodes:

'Waiting for the Artist,' starring two-time Academy Award®-winner Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine, Carol), draws inspiration from the 2012 documentary Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present. The episode follows acclaimed performance artist Izabella Barta (Blanchett) as she prepares for a major career retrospective, while reconciling her relationship with her former lover Dimo (Armisen) - an infamous provocateur of the art world.

'Original Cast Album: Co-op' is inspired by Original Cast Album: Company, the 1970 D.A. Pennebaker documentary that follows the strenuous overnight cast recording of Stephen Sondheim's hit musical. The episode follows producers Benedict Juniper (Taran Killam, Saturday Night Live), Simon Sawyer (John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and Howard Pine (James Urbaniak, Difficult People) overseeing the recording for the cast album of the musical Co-op. The star-studded cast of Co-op includes Kenny (Alex Brightman, Broadway's School of Rock), Larry (Richard Kind, Red Oaks), Patty (Paula Pell, A.P. Bio), and Dee Dee (Renee Elise Goldsberry, Broadway's Hamilton).

The twice Emmy®-nominated Documentary Now! debuted to rave reviews from critics and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its insightful take on some of the most well-known documentary films. Each episode, hosted by Dame Helen Mirren, takes viewers back in time to honor groundbreaking documentaries. Guest stars from previous seasons include Faye Dunaway, Mia Farrow, Maya Rudolph, John Slattery and more.

In addition to Armisen, Hader, Meyers, Thomas and Michaels, Documentary Now! is also executive produced by Alex Buono and Broadway Video's Andrew Singer. SNL's Thomas and Buono serve as the show's directors. John Mulaney and Erik Kenward return as consulting producers, with Alice Mathias serving as co-executive producer and Matt Pacult serving as co-producer.

Catch up on Documentary Now! on Netflix and iTunes.

