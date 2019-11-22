AMC : ELIOT GOLDBERG STEPPING DOWN AS HEAD OF NONFICTION AND ALTERNATIVE PROGRAMMING FOR THE AMC NETWORKS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

MARCO BRESAZ WILL LEAD NONFICTION PROGRAMMING FOR COMPANY'S ENTERTAINMENT NETWORKS GOING FORWARD

Over The Last Six Years, Goldberg Successfully Expanded Unscripted Slate With A Non-Fiction Filter Across Multiple Genres Including Late Night Talk, Pop Culture Documentaries, True Crime Docuseries, Travel Series and Events

NEW YORK, NY, November 22, 2019 - AMC Networks today announced that Eliot Goldberg, the company's executive vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming for AMC, Sundance TV and BBC America is stepping down after more than six years in the role, having expanded the genre across multiple networks through original series ranging from late night talk, to true crime docuseries, the Visionaries pop culture documentary franchise, travel docuseries and special event programming. Goldberg's key deputy, Marco Bresaz, senior vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming, will step up and lead the nonfiction programming group going forward. The group also includes Kelly Nash, who was recently promoted to vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming and will now ovesee the West Coast team.

'Eliot has driven AMC's unscripted slate with infectious energy and passion. Not only has he set a high creative bar, he has also embodied what it means to be a great leader, across many of our brands and businesses,' said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. 'We are very grateful for everything he has done here, will miss him hugely, and know he will go on to do wonderful things.'

'Coming off the critically acclaimed 'Preppy Murder' docuseries, which was a very personal project for me, and a string of successful premium documentary and unscripted series, it felt like the right time to make a transition.' Goldberg said. 'This has been my dream job and I can honestly say I have achieved everything I came here to do. I am enormously proud of the strength of the nonfiction team I leave behind and the quality of original programming on three amazing brands - from the Emmy-nominated 'Talking Dead,' to the pop culture documentary series 'Visionaries,' to our numerous true crime docuseries. I am especially proud of the incredible array of world class talent and creators we've been able to attract including James Cameron, Eli Roth, Questlove and Black Thought, Robert Redford, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alex Gibney, Joe Berlinger and so many others. As much as I have absolutely adored programming for these incredible brands at AMC Networks, I am excited to explore new opportunities in this rapidly changing media landscape.'

Goldberg, who joined AMC in 2013, has guided and overseen an expansion of nonfiction programming at AMC, BBCA and Sundance TV in recent years, with hit shows like 'Ride with Norman Reedus,' the 'Visionaries' documentary series including 'James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction,' 'Eli Roth's History of Horror,' 'Robert Kirkman's Secret History Of Comics,' 'Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America' and a move into true crime documentaries on Sundance TV with 'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders,' 'Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle,' and 'The Preppy Murder: Death In Central Park' as well as the Emmy Nominated 'Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter.' More recently, BBC America greenlit its first commissioned natural history series 'Eden' and launched the Wonderstruck micro-net. Other shows and specials Goldberg oversaw during his time at the company include 'Game Of Arms,' 'Making Of The Mob: NY,' ' Making The Mob: Chicago,' The American West,' 'Comic Book Men,' and 'Imagine: John Lennon's 75th birthday Concert.' Previously, Goldberg held executive positions at TV Land, CMT, The WB, VH1, E Entertainment, Buena Vista Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions.

Bresaz joined the company in 2010 as vice president of original programming and development for Sundance TV, and in 2013, moved over to AMC to join the network's non-fiction and alternative programming team. His series have included 'Ride With Norman Reedus,' 'Making Of The Mob: NY,' 'Making of the Mob: Chicago,' 'The American West,' 'Comic Book Men,' 'Game Of Arms' and 'Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America.' Bresaz added Sundance TV to his purview in 2015 where he has overseen 'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders,' and 'The Preppy Murder: Death In Central Park.' Bresaz also added nonfiction programming for BBC America in 2018. Previously, he was a vice president at TV Land, where he worked on hit shows 'Hot in Cleveland,' 'She's Got the Look' and 'High School Reunion.' He has also worked at TNN, Spike TV, Nick at Nite and was a production executive at ABC Daytime.

Nash, who joined AMC Networks in 2015 as director of nonfiction and alternative programming, has overseen a number of cycles of the 'Visionaries' docuseries that explores different pop culture genres that are of particular interest to fans of AMC's scripted programming. Seasons have included 'James Cameron's Secret History Of Science Fiction,' 'Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics' and 'Eli Roth's History of Horror.' Nash also helped shepherd late night talk shows 'Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler' and 'Geeking Out,' as well as true crime docuseries 'Ministry Of Evil: The Twisted Cult Of Tony Alamo' and 'No One Saw A Thing' for Sundance TV. Previously, Nash was a development executive at Fishbowl Worldwide Media, New Line Television, Oxygen and CAA.

About AMC Networks

