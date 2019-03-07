Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AMC Networks Inc    AMCX

AMC NETWORKS INC

(AMCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMC : FIRST AMC UK ORIGINAL PRODUCTION AN ACCIDENTAL STUDIO TO PREMIERE ON 4 MAY EXCLUSIVELY TO BT CUSTOMERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 10:23am EST

New Documentary Examines History of HandMade Films

(Life of Brian, The Long Good Friday, Withnail & I)

Featuring George Harrison, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, Richard E. Grant and Others

Feature-Length Documentary to Premiere in First Window on AMC Internationally

London, 7 March 2019 - AMC announced today that it will premiere An Accidental Studio, a new documentary which charts the creation of the ground-breaking British film studio, HandMade Films on 4 May at 9pm, exclusively to BT customers. Featuring never-before-seen interviews with key players, the documentary captures an extraordinary moment in film history through the eyes of the filmmakers and actors as well as the man who started it all, former Beatle and music legend George Harrison. The feature-length documentary is AMC UK's first original production and will premiere in first window on all AMC channels internationally later this year. The trailer can be viewed here and images can be downloaded here.

AMC is available in the UK free of charge to BT customers as number 332 on BT TV, and to BT Sport Pack subscribers on Sky channel 192. AMC is also available in HD on both BT TV and Satellite with an HD subscription[1]. The documentary will also be available on demand on BT TV.

Coming to the rescue of Life of Brian when the money fell out at the last minute, George Harrison offered to fund the entire movie, mortgaging his house and his office to do so. As a Monty Python fan, he credited the Pythons' humour for saving his sanity whilst he was a Beatle. Now it was his turn to pay them back. The film was a massive hit, so successful in fact that they decided to set up a company - HandMade Films.

In a rare moment in film history, HandMade dominated the British movie scene with its ethos of making and releasing maverick films that everyone else had rejected, from Life of Brian, The Long Good Friday, Time Bandits and Alan Bennett's triple BAFTA winner, A Private Function to Withnail and I and the Oscar®-nominated Mona Lisa. Harrison's generosity in helping others fulfil their dreams and his hands-off approach allowed filmmakers to shine in their work. As its films won awards and launched careers, HandMade became more than a happy accident. It became a celebration of integrity and collaboration.

With unreleased archive interviews and footage with Harrison, new and exclusive interviews with BAFTA winner Michael Palin, Golden Globe® and Oscar® nominee Terry Gilliam, Oscar® nominee Richard E. Grant and Oscar® winner Neil Jordan, and unseen interviews with Golden Globe® and BAFTA winner Bob Hoskins, An Accidental Studio explores HandMade's baptism of fire and the risks it took in producing uniquely crafted, intelligent films. Additional interviews in the film include Bruce Robinson, Ray Cooper, Dick Clement andIan La Frenais, Cathy Tyson, Brenda Vaccaro, A Martinez, Richard Loncraine and Jonathan Lynn.

'HandMade Films created some of Britain's most iconic films and gave a global platform to artists who continue to have a strong impact on popular culture today,' commented Executive Producer Harold Gronenthal, EVP of Programming and Operations, AMC/SundanceTV Global. 'This new documentary is AMC UK's first original production, and we're excited to partner with BT, Bill & Ben Productions, Propellor Films and DCD Rights to showcase the important legacy of HandMade Films with AMC's audiences internationally.'

Co-Directors and Co-Producers for AMC Networks International are Ben Timlett and Bill Jones of Bill & Ben Productions and Kim Leggatt. Executive Producers are Gronenthal, Bruce Kenyon and Nicky Davies Williams, CEO of DCD Rights. DCD Rights distributes the film in the US and internationally outside of the AMC territories.

- Ends -

Social links:

https://www.facebook.com/AMCtvUK/

@AMCtvUK

#AccidentalStudio

About AMC (UK)

AMC, a business unit of AMC Networks International, commemorates favourite films from every genre and decade and showcases acclaimed first run original programming. The network has created some of the most award-winning series of the past decade that have re-defined dramatic storytelling. In addition to being widely distributed throughout North America, AMC is available in over 125 countries. AMC in the UK is a premier entertainment destination that is available free of charge to BT customers as number 332 on BT TV, and to BT Sport Pack subscribers on Sky channel 192. AMC is also available in HD on both BT TV and Satellite with an HD subscription (customers must opt in to receive the AMC channel).

About AMC Networks International - UK

AMC Networks International - UK (AMCNI - UK) distributes television programming throughout the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa ('EMEA') and manages a portfolio of eleven channel brands, including AMC, SundanceTV, Eva and Eva+. AMCNI - UK also operates a number of joint venture, partnership and managed channel services in the EMEA region, including Outdoor Channel as well as a portfolio of seven entertainment channels with CBS Studios, including CBS Justice, CBS Action, CBS Drama, CBS Europa, CBS Reality, CBS Reality +1, Horror Channel and Horror Channel +1.

AMC Networks International - UK is a business unit of AMC Networks International, a leading producer and distributor of television channels reaching subscribers in more than 130 countries and territories and spanning a range of genres, including movie, lifestyle, entertainment, sports, children's and factual. AMC Networks International is the global division of AMC Networks. For more information, visit: www.amcnetworks.com/amcni

About BT

BT's purpose is to use the power of communications to make a better world. It is one of the world's leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband, TV and internet products and services; and converged fixed-mobile products and services. BT consists of six customer-facing lines of business: Consumer, EE, Business and Public Sector, Global Services, Wholesale and Ventures, and Openreach.

For the year ended 31 March 2017, BT Group's reported revenue was £24,062m with reported profit before taxation of £2,354m.

British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on stock exchanges in London and New York.

For more information, visit www.btplc.com

About DCD Rights

DCD Rights is one of the UK's leading independent television programming distributors representing more than 3,000 hours of content across a wide range of genres, including drama, factual entertainment, lifestyle, music, documentary programming and formats. DCD Rights' catalogue contains shows from top international producers/directors and independent producers and also features classic and cutting-edge concerts. An independent for more than 30 years, the company formerly named NBDtv became part of production and distribution group DCD Media plc in 2006. Find out more on www.dcdrights.com.

[1] Customers must opt in to receive the AMC channel

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 15:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMC NETWORKS INC
10:23aAMC : First amc uk original production an accidental studio to premiere on 4 may..
PU
09:01aAMC Networks to Participate in Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Confer..
GL
03/01AMC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
02/28AMC NETWORKS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28AMC Networks Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
GL
02/21AMC : Shudder announces slate of original podcasts featuring elijah wood, adrien..
PU
02/19HANS ZIMMER AND BLEEDING FINGERS MUS : Seven worlds
PU
02/11AMC : International – Central and Northern Europe Renews Long-Term Distrib..
PU
02/10AMC : Sundance tv and sundance now launch a podcast series hosted by amanda knox..
PU
02/10AMC : Announces start of production for new and returning series in 2019
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 104 M
EBIT 2019 778 M
Net income 2019 471 M
Debt 2019 2 492 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,49
P/E ratio 2020 7,17
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 3 547 M
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 62,7 $
Spread / Average Target -0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Francis Dolan Executive Chairman
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Pontillo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC14.98%3 547
DISCOVERY INC16.45%14 519
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-1.16%6 459
HUYA INC - ADR76.49%5 567
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC30.33%4 721
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC10.66%4 166
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.