AMC NETWORKS INC
AMC : IFC FILMS NABS “THE TRUTH” FROM DIRECTOR HIROKAZU KORE-EDA

02/08/2019 | 01:00pm EST

NEW YORK, NY (FEBRUARY 8, 2019) - IFC Films announced today that it is acquiring North American rights to THE TRUTH (La Vérité) directed and written by Hirokazu Kore-eda, the Japanese director of SHOPLIFTERS, which won the Palme d'Or earlier this year and is currently Oscar® nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category. THE TRUTH marks the fourth collaboration between Kore-eda and IFC Films, which previously released STILL WALKING, NOBODY KNOWS and LIKE FATHER LIKE SON. The film is produced by Muriel Merlin (3B production), and co-produced by Miyuki Fukuma (Bunbuku) and Matilde Incerti (MI Movies), and stars Academy-Award® nominee Catherine Deneuve and Academy-Award® winner Juliette Binoche, together for the first time on screen, with four-time Academy-Award® nominee Ethan Hawke. Wild Bunch is handling international sales.

Fabienne (Deneuve) is one of the great stars of French cinema. She reigns amongst men who love and admire her. However, she has a problematic relationship with her daughter Lumir (Binoche), a screenwriter. When Lumir and her husband (Hawke) return to Paris with their young child, things come to a head with the publication of Fabienne's memoir: the reunion between mother and daughter quickly turns confrontational as truths are told, accounts are settled and love and resentment are confessed. For his first feature set outside Japan, Kore-eda unites French screen legends Deneuve and Binoche in a powerful, emotional story of family conflict.

IFC Films commented, 'THE TRUTH undoubtedly blends the finest talent working in cinema from across the globe today and we could not be more excited to present the film to North American audiences. Director Kore-eda, Catherine, Juliette and Ethan are all long-standing members of the IFC family and it is a dream come true to partner with talent of such regard on one project.'

Hirokazu Kore-eda said, 'This film is a love letter to the actress Catherine Deneuve and also it is a story about the acting, a story about a truth and a lie, and a story about a conflict and a reconciliation between mother and daughter. It was a really happy experience for me to make a film together with gems of casts from France and USA.'

The deal was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP of Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Films and Eva Diederix, head of international sales at Wild Bunch and CAA Media Finance.

ABOUT IFC FILMS
Established in 2000 and based in New York City, IFC Films is a leading U.S. distributor of independent film. Its unique distribution model makes independent films available to a national audience by releasing them in theaters as well as on cable's Video On Demand (VOD) platform, reaching nearly 50 million homes.

Some of the company's successes over the years have included BOYHOOD, FRANCES HA, MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING, Y TU MAMA TAMBIEN, TOUCHING THE VOID, 4 MONTHS, 3 WEEKS AND 2 DAYS, CHE, SUMMER HOURS, ANTICHRIST, IN THE LOOP, JOAN RIVERS: A PIECE OF WORK, TINY FURNITURE and CARLOS. IFC Films has worked with established and breakout filmmakers, including Steven Soderbergh, Gus Van Sant, Spike Lee, Richard Linklater, Miranda July, Lars Von Trier, Gaspar Noé, Todd Solondz, Cristian Mungiu, Susanne Bier, Olivier Assayas, Jim McKay, Larry Fessenden, Gregg Araki, Jacques Rivette, Claude Chabrol, Abdellatif Kechiche, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Abbas Kiarostami, and many more. IFC Films is a sister label to Sundance Selects and IFC Midnight, and is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.

###

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 17:59:04 UTC
