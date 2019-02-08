AMC : IFC FILMS NABS “THE TRUTH” FROM DIRECTOR HIROKAZU KORE-EDA

NEW YORK, NY (FEBRUARY 8, 2019) - IFC Films announced today that it is acquiring North American rights to THE TRUTH (La Vérité) directed and written by Hirokazu Kore-eda, the Japanese director of SHOPLIFTERS, which won the Palme d'Or earlier this year and is currently Oscar® nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category. THE TRUTH marks the fourth collaboration between Kore-eda and IFC Films, which previously released STILL WALKING, NOBODY KNOWS and LIKE FATHER LIKE SON. The film is produced by Muriel Merlin (3B production), and co-produced by Miyuki Fukuma (Bunbuku) and Matilde Incerti (MI Movies), and stars Academy-Award® nominee Catherine Deneuve and Academy-Award® winner Juliette Binoche, together for the first time on screen, with four-time Academy-Award® nominee Ethan Hawke. Wild Bunch is handling international sales.

Fabienne (Deneuve) is one of the great stars of French cinema. She reigns amongst men who love and admire her. However, she has a problematic relationship with her daughter Lumir (Binoche), a screenwriter. When Lumir and her husband (Hawke) return to Paris with their young child, things come to a head with the publication of Fabienne's memoir: the reunion between mother and daughter quickly turns confrontational as truths are told, accounts are settled and love and resentment are confessed. For his first feature set outside Japan, Kore-eda unites French screen legends Deneuve and Binoche in a powerful, emotional story of family conflict.

IFC Films commented, 'THE TRUTH undoubtedly blends the finest talent working in cinema from across the globe today and we could not be more excited to present the film to North American audiences. Director Kore-eda, Catherine, Juliette and Ethan are all long-standing members of the IFC family and it is a dream come true to partner with talent of such regard on one project.'

Hirokazu Kore-eda said, 'This film is a love letter to the actress Catherine Deneuve and also it is a story about the acting, a story about a truth and a lie, and a story about a conflict and a reconciliation between mother and daughter. It was a really happy experience for me to make a film together with gems of casts from France and USA.'

The deal was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP of Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Films and Eva Diederix, head of international sales at Wild Bunch and CAA Media Finance.

