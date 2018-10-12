AMC : IFC FILMS PICKS UP U.S. RIGHTS TO FEMALE DRIVEN, POLITICAL THRILLER “AN ACCEPTABLE LOSS” DIRECTED BY JOE CHAPPELLE

STARRING TIKA SUMPTER AND JAMIE LEE CURTIS

NEW YORK, NY (OCTOBER, 11 2018) - IFC Films announced today that it is acquiring U.S. rights to AN ACCEPTABLE LOSS, formerly titled THE PAGES, directed and written by Joe Chappelle, produced by Colleen Griffen of CorradoMooncoin, executive produced by Candy Straight and Laura K. Lewis. The film stars Tika Sumpter (NOBODY'S FOOL, OLD MAN AND THE GUN), Jamie Lee Curtis (HALLOWEEN, SCREAM QUEENS), Ben Tavassoli (OVERLORD), and Jeff Hephner (PEPPERMINT). The film will have its World Premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival this weekend - not only the city where the film was shot, but the hometown to filmmakers Chappelle and Griffen. IFC Films is planning a theatrical release January 2019.

AN ACCEPTABLE LOSS is a female driven, contemporary take on the classic political thriller. The story follows former top U.S. security adviser Elizabeth 'Libby' Lamm (Tika Sumpter) as she confronts the ethical implications of past decisions made under Rachel Burke (Jamie Lee Curtis), a steely, commanding politician with an unwavering knack for achieving her goals. Colluding with Rachel is Adrian, an unyielding, patriotic chief of staff. Martin (Ben Tavassoli) harbors another type of obsession with Libby in this story of betrayal and regret. This quartet converges as Libby seeks redemption, Rachel and Adrian seek compliance and Martin seeks the truth.

Producer Colleen Griffen said, 'It took many talented folks and one gorgeous city, Chicago- to produce this riveting female driven thriller that confronts morality in our modern political landscape. Very grateful to partner with IFC on the release for AN ACCEPTABLE LOSS.'

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP of Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Films/Sundance Selects and CAA on behalf of the filmmakers. International sales is being handled by 13 Films.

ABOUT IFC FILMS

Established in 2000 and based in New York City, IFC Films is a leading U.S. distributor of independent film. Its unique distribution model makes independent films available to a national audience by releasing them in theaters as well as on cable's Video On Demand (VOD) platform, reaching nearly 50 million homes.

Upcoming releases include WILDLIFE directed by Paul Dano and BLAZE directed by Ethan Hawke. Some of the company's successes over the years have included BOYHOOD, FRANCES HA, MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING, Y TU MAMA TAMBIEN, TOUCHING THE VOID, 4 MONTHS, 3 WEEKS AND 2 DAYS, CHE, SUMMER HOURS, ANTICHRIST, IN THE LOOP, JOAN RIVERS: A PIECE OF WORK, TINY FURNITURE and CARLOS. IFC Films has worked with established and breakout filmmakers, including Steven Soderbergh, Gus Van Sant, Spike Lee, Richard Linklater, Miranda July, Lars Von Trier, Gaspar Noé, Todd Solondz, Cristian Mungiu, Susanne Bier, Olivier Assayas, Jim McKay, Larry Fessenden, Gregg Araki, Jacques Rivette, Claude Chabrol, Abdellatif Kechiche, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Abbas Kiarostami, and many more. IFC Films is a sister label to Sundance Selects and IFC Midnight, and is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.

