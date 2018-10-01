AMC : IFC LEISURELY LAUNCHS NEW SLOW TV CHANNEL, SLOTH

NETWORK ALSO UNVEILS 'SLIGHTLY OFF' BRAND REFRESH

NEW YORK - October 1, 2018 -IFC announced today that it is launching SLOTH, a new slow TV 'channel,' across the network's OTT apps. SLOTH provides free, unauthenticated slow TV with an absurd twist, perfect for late-night viewing. The topical, curated content will roll-out monthly, allowing viewers to watch something slow for every season, starting with October's 'Black Cats Watching Scary Movies.'

Said IFC Senior Vice President, Digital and Integrated Marketing, Kim Volonakis Granito, 'SLOTH takes the concept of slow TV in an absurd direction every month. With today's relentless news cycle, this is a chance for viewers to tune-in and zone out.'

Starting Monday, October 8, SLOTH will launch exclusively on Amazon Fire TV with 'Black Cats Watching Scary Movies'. It will be available across all OTT platforms (Apple TV, Xbox, Amazon Fire, Roku) starting Monday, October 22.

SLOTH will offer the following content over the next six months:

October: Black Cats Watching Scary Movies - 13 black cats watching scary movies

November: Midterm Madness - a vintage collection of real and rare campaign moments

December: Santa's Wish List - children react to Santa Claus

January 2019: Resolutions - retro work-out videos

February 2019: Get Laid - brick laying in real time

Watch and share more about SLOTH here: https://www.ifc.com/sloth

In addition, IFC today unveiled a new 'slightly off' network brand look that embodies the unique, smart and surprising voice that embraces the unexpected. IFC worked with New York studio Gretel on the new brand creative.

Said Kevin Vitale, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing, IFC, 'This refresh helps expand IFC's brand voice, and the team at Gretel once again proved they were the ideal creative partners for the network.'

Watch and share IFC's new brand sizzle featuring Baroness von Sketch Show, Brockmire, Documentary Now!, Sherman's Showcase, Stan Against Evil, Toast of London and Year of the Rabbit: https://www.ifc.com/video-extras/refresh-brand-sizzle

To celebrate the network's new look and feel, every day during the first week of October, an episode of IFC's classic, absurdist talk show Comedy Bang! Bang! starring Scott Aukerman will air followed by a marathon of an IFC signature original series.

Monday, October 1

Comedy Bang! Bang! @ 6AM

Portlandia Marathon @ 6:30AM

Tuesday, October 2

Comedy Bang! Bang! @ 6AM

Brockmire Marathon @ 6:30AM

Wednesday, October 3

Comedy Bang! Bang! @ 6AM

Stan Against Evil Marathon @ 6:45AM

Thursday, October 4

Comedy Bang! Bang! @ 6AM

Baroness von Sketch Show Marathon @ 6:30AM

Friday, October 5

Comedy Bang! Bang! Marathon @ 6AM

Saturday, October 6

Comedy Bang! Bang! @ 6AM

Documentary Now! Marathon @ 6:30AM

Sunday, October 7

Comedy Bang! Bang! @ 6AM

Portlandia Marathon @ 6:30AM

