AMC : IFC MIDNIGHT PICKS UP U.S. RIGHTS TO HARROWING SURVIVAL THRILLER “RUST CREEK” FROM LUNACY PRODUCTIONS, DIRECTED BY JEN MCGOWAN

NEW YORK, NY (SEPTEMBER 20, 2018) - IFC Midnight announced today that it is acquiring U.S. rights to RUST CREEK, directed by Jen McGowan (KELLY & CAL). The script was written by Julie Lipson, based on a story by Lunacy Productions' Stu Pollard, who also produced the thriller. The film stars Hermione Corfield (STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: ROGUE NATION), Jay Paulson (CATCH 22, Patty Jenkins' DARKER, MAD MEN), Sean O'Bryan, John Marshall Jones, Micah Hauptman, Sean O'Bryan, Daniel R. Hill, and Jeremy Glazer. IFC Midnight is planning for a January 2019 theatrical release.

RUST CREEK features a tour-de-force performance from Hermione Corfield in her first leading role. She plays Sawyer, an ambitious, overachieving college senior with a seemingly bright future. While on her way to a job interview, a wrong turn leaves her stranded deep in the frozen Kentucky woods. Suddenly, the young woman with everything to live for finds herself facing her own mortality as she's punished by the elements and pursued by a band of ruthless outlaws. With nowhere left to run, she is forced into an uneasy alliance with Lowell (Jay Paulson), an enigmatic loner with shadowy intentions. Though she's not sure she can trust him, Sawyer must take a chance if she hopes to escape Rust Creek alive.

'We are thrilled to partner with IFC Films on the release of this very special film,' said Lunacy's Pollard. 'The entire crew - with Jen leading way - did an amazing job in some very extreme conditions. We are very excited for audiences nationwide to see our cast's amazing performances.'

McGowan, whose debut feature Kelly & Cal was also released by IFC Films, added, 'I'm so happy to be working with everyone at IFC Films again. Their enthusiastic understanding of my feminist filmmaking that is foremost fun and entertaining was key to deciding to partner. Rust Creek is the story of a young woman who thinks becoming an adult is just about finding a job and an apartment and discovers to do so she first has to take on the whole damn patriarchy.'

Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, Co-Presidents of IFC Films/Sundance Selects/IFC Midnight said, 'We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with McGowan once again, and grow with her as she takes her craft to the next level. McGowan has made a forceful and haunting film that will stick with you long after the film is done.'

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP of Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Films/Sundance Selects/IFC Midnight and Aijah Keith, with Jay Cohen at Gersh and Elsa Ramo of Ramo Law working on behalf of Lunacy and the filmmakers.

ABOUT IFC MIDNIGHT

Established in 2010 and based in New York City, IFC Midnight is a leading U.S. distributor of genre entertainment including horror, science fiction, thrillers, erotic art house, action and more. Its unique distribution model makes independent genre films available to a national audience by releasing them in theaters as well as on cable's Video On Demand (VOD) platform, reaching nearly 50 million homes.

Some of the company's successes have included Tom Six's controversial horror trilogy THE HUMAN CENTIPEDE, Johnnie To's Hong Kong revenge thriller VENGEANCE, Brandon Cronenberg's ANTIVIRAL, and the award-winning hit THE BABADOOK. IFC Midnight is a sister label to Sundance Selects and IFC Films, and is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.

ABOUT LUNACY PRODUCTIONS

Lunacy Productions is an independent production company that discovers emerging talent and and collaborates with established creators. Lunacy's current production slate includes Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan's rom-com PLUS ONE, produced in partnership with Red Hour Films and Studio 71, and Ani Simon-Kennedy's upcoming feature debut, THE SHORT HISTORY OF THE LONG ROAD. Other recent Lunacy releases include Alexandra Shiva's Syrian refugee documentary THIS IS HOME (produced in partnership with Blumhouse), which won the 2018 Sundance Audience Award, the powerful high school drama AND THEN I GO directed by Vincent Grashaw and produced by Laura Smith and Rebecca Green.

Future projects include RUST CREEK scribe Julie Lipson's thriller THE MAN WHO KNEW BELLE STARR (based on the award-winning Richard Bausch short story), the bourbon soaked comedy THE BARNABY LEGACY, and a television series inspired by Inman Majors' irreverant novel, WONDERDOG.