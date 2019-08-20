Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AMC Networks Inc    AMCX

AMC NETWORKS INC

(AMCX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMC : IFC MIDNIGHT STRIKES A DEAL WITH DOOMSDAY THRILLER ‘RADIOFLASH'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

IFC Midnight has acquired U.S. rights to Ben McPherson's survival-thriller RADIOFLASH, starring Brighton Sharbino (THE WALKING DEAD), Dominic Monaghan (LORD OF THE RINGS), Will Patton (ARMAGEDDON, THE POSTMAN), and Fionnula Flanagan (THE OTHERS, WAKING NED DEVINE). RADIOFLASH was produced by Rocco DeVilliers, Ben McPherson, Brad Skaar, and Clay Vandiver. IFC Midnight will release the film on November 15th, 2019.

RADIOFLASH thrusts us into a world where an electric-magnetic pulse has just struck America, knocking out all power and propelling it back into the Dark Ages. As society descends into violent anarchy, Reese (Brighton Sharbino), a tech-skilled teenager and her father Chris (Dominic Monaghan) flee the dangers of the city, seeking refuge with her doomsday-prepper grandfather (Will Patton) deep in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest. But they soon discover that their journey and the splendor of these mountains hide a darkness of their own. Reese is forced to adapt her modern skills into finding a way to survive in the wilderness and reach her grandfather before it's too late. How far would you go to lead your family to safety?

Director Ben McPherson said, 'With a genre film, the type we have seen before, the challenge is to make it different. I wanted this film to be unpredictable and disorienting so that the viewer like the protagonist never knew what was around each corner. There is never a moment in the film where we are certain about who we can trust, and we're thrilled to partner with IFC Midnight, a distributor that also prides itself on defying expectations.'

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco and Aijah Keith with JD Beaufils and Julie Paquit from VMI WORLDWIDE on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT IFC MIDNIGHT

Established in 2000 and based in New York City, IFC Films is a leading U.S. distributor of independent film. Its unique distribution model makes independent films available to a national audience by releasing them in theaters as well as on cable's Video On Demand (VOD) platform, reaching nearly 50 million homes.

Upcoming releases include Emma Tammi's THE WIND and Jennifer Kent's THE NIGHTINGALE. Some of the company's successes have included Andy Nyman's critical darling GHOST STORIES, André Øvredal's follow up to TROLLHUNTER and box-office success THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE, Peter Strickland's modern giallo BERBARIAN SOUND STUDIO, Duncan Skiles' THE CLOVEHITCH KILLER, Lucile Hadžihalilović's EVOLUTION, Johnnie To's Hong Kong revenge thriller VENGEANCE, Sean Byrne's THE DEVIL'S CANDY, John McNaughton's THE HARVEST, and the award-winning and cultural phenomenon THE BABADOOK. IFC Midnight is a sister label to Sundance Selects and IFC Films, and is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 16:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMC NETWORKS INC
12:38pAMC : IFC MIDNIGHT STRIKES A DEAL WITH DOOMSDAY THRILLER ‘RADIOFLASH'
PU
08/14AMC : Integrates amc studios into its entertainment networks group
PU
08/13AMC : Patrick Connolly Named Senior Vice President of Programming and Marketing,..
PU
07/31AMC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
07/31AMC NETWORKS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31AMC NETWORKS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31AMC Networks Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/25AMC : Announces premiere dates for new and returning original series and seasona..
PU
07/25AMC : Announces first two projects in development as part of latoya morgan's (in..
PU
07/25AMC : Bbc america launches new nature micro-net, wonderstruck, doubling down on ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 087 M
EBIT 2019 773 M
Net income 2019 471 M
Debt 2019 2 523 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,07x
P/E ratio 2020 5,81x
EV / Sales2019 1,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 2 806 M
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 60,06  $
Last Close Price 50,43  $
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Francis Dolan Executive Chairman
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Pontillo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC-8.11%2 806
FOX CORP0.00%20 948
DISCOVERY INC14.87%19 334
HUYA INC - ADR55.10%5 238
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-27.25%4 673
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC21.95%4 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group