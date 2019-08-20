AMC : IFC MIDNIGHT STRIKES A DEAL WITH DOOMSDAY THRILLER ‘RADIOFLASH'

IFC Midnight has acquired U.S. rights to Ben McPherson's survival-thriller RADIOFLASH, starring Brighton Sharbino (THE WALKING DEAD), Dominic Monaghan (LORD OF THE RINGS), Will Patton (ARMAGEDDON, THE POSTMAN), and Fionnula Flanagan (THE OTHERS, WAKING NED DEVINE). RADIOFLASH was produced by Rocco DeVilliers, Ben McPherson, Brad Skaar, and Clay Vandiver. IFC Midnight will release the film on November 15th, 2019.

RADIOFLASH thrusts us into a world where an electric-magnetic pulse has just struck America, knocking out all power and propelling it back into the Dark Ages. As society descends into violent anarchy, Reese (Brighton Sharbino), a tech-skilled teenager and her father Chris (Dominic Monaghan) flee the dangers of the city, seeking refuge with her doomsday-prepper grandfather (Will Patton) deep in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest. But they soon discover that their journey and the splendor of these mountains hide a darkness of their own. Reese is forced to adapt her modern skills into finding a way to survive in the wilderness and reach her grandfather before it's too late. How far would you go to lead your family to safety?

Director Ben McPherson said, 'With a genre film, the type we have seen before, the challenge is to make it different. I wanted this film to be unpredictable and disorienting so that the viewer like the protagonist never knew what was around each corner. There is never a moment in the film where we are certain about who we can trust, and we're thrilled to partner with IFC Midnight, a distributor that also prides itself on defying expectations.'

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco and Aijah Keith with JD Beaufils and Julie Paquit from VMI WORLDWIDE on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT IFC MIDNIGHT

Established in 2000 and based in New York City, IFC Films is a leading U.S. distributor of independent film. Its unique distribution model makes independent films available to a national audience by releasing them in theaters as well as on cable's Video On Demand (VOD) platform, reaching nearly 50 million homes.

Upcoming releases include Emma Tammi's THE WIND and Jennifer Kent's THE NIGHTINGALE. Some of the company's successes have included Andy Nyman's critical darling GHOST STORIES, André Øvredal's follow up to TROLLHUNTER and box-office success THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE, Peter Strickland's modern giallo BERBARIAN SOUND STUDIO, Duncan Skiles' THE CLOVEHITCH KILLER, Lucile Hadžihalilović's EVOLUTION, Johnnie To's Hong Kong revenge thriller VENGEANCE, Sean Byrne's THE DEVIL'S CANDY, John McNaughton's THE HARVEST, and the award-winning and cultural phenomenon THE BABADOOK. IFC Midnight is a sister label to Sundance Selects and IFC Films, and is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.