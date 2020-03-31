AMC : INTERNATIONAL AND ORANGE TV LAUNCH AMC SELEKT IN SPAIN, THE MOST VARIED ON-DEMAND SERVICE IN THE MARKET, WITH MORE THAN 5, 000 PROGRAMS

AMC SELEKT OFFERS ALL THE ON-DEMAND FILMS, SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES, LIFESTYLE, CHILDREN'S CONTENT AND MUSIC OF 10 THEMATIC CHANNELS OF AMC NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL SOUTHERN EUROPE

Madrid - 31 March 2020 - AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) and Orange TV in Spain are launching AMC Selekt, the most varied on-demand service in the Spanish market. It will be added starting today to the wide range of entertainment offered by Orange TV, at no additional cost. As a result of this first-time agreement with AMC Networks International, Orange TV platform subscribers will enjoy more than 5,000 programs throughout the year, in a wide variety of genres including films, series, documentaries, lifestyle programs,children's content and music.

AMC Selekt will offer the wide range of on-demand content from 10 AMCNISE thematic channels in one single place, including programming from AMC, Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK, XTRM, Odisea, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, Canal Panda and Sol Música.

The majority of this on-demand entertainment will be included in the Orange TV Cinema and Series package, which currently offers 40 premium channels and more than 10,000 titles in its 'TV a la carte' service. These subscribers will enjoy all the on-demand content of AMC, Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK, XTRM, Odisea, Canal Cocina and Canal Decasa at no additional cost. Subscribers of the Children's Max and Premium Music packages will enjoy even more AMC Selekt content, including entertainment for kids from Canal Panda and music programs from Sol Música, also at no additional cost.

Manuel Balsera, EVP and Managing Director of AMCNISE: 'AMC Selekt is a content ecosystem with a wide range of themes, genres and formats from our acclaimed and award-winning television channels. It is the largest channel network library available in Spain and, more importantly, the most diverse. We are delighted that AMC Selekt is debuting with Orange TV, which is one of our main distribution partners in the market.'

Josep Maria Rabes, Director of Orange TV in Spain: 'It is a privilege for Orange TV to be able to incorporate the content of such a renowned company in the entertainment industry, AMC Networks, and to launch, as a world first, its great on-demand television service. Once again, this will enable Orange customers to enjoy, as always, the best content for the whole family and with the best image and sound quality, whenever and wherever they want.'

Content available on-demand

Subscribers will have access to exclusive and world-renowned series such as 'Dispatches from Elsewhere', 'Das Boot', 'Wisting', 'Bordertown' and 'This Close'; a large selection of movies of all genres and for all audiences, such as 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King', 'Meet the Parents', 'Super 8' or 'The Addams Family'; and documentaries on technology, nature and current events such as 'The Harvey Weinstein Scandal', 'A Samurai at the Vatican' and 'Antarctic Expedition'. In-house productions will also be an integral part of AMC Selekt, with culinary programs such as Let's Taste the World' and 'Julius' 22 Minutes'; and home decor and fashion programs such as 'A Touch of Chus' and 'Customize Your House'. The offer will also include music concertsby national artists such as Vetusta Morla, Alice Wonder and Nunatak and the best children's content such as 'Masha and the Bear' and 'Panda Kitchen'.

Orange TV Spain is the first operator to launch AMC Selekt internationally, and the service will be launched later in other territories (outside of the US).

About AMC Networks International Southern Europe

AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) produces and distributes 24 pay TV channels targeted to a wide range of audiences: film and series (AMC, Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK, XTRM, Somos and Blast); factual (Odisea/Odisseia, HISTORIA, Crime + Investigation and BLAZE); lifestyle (Canal Cocina and Canal Decasa); music (Sol Música) and kids (Canal Panda and Biggs). The unit, headquartered in Madrid, manages all of AMCNI's operations in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy. The company also operates direct to consumer services in Spain: OdiseaVR, Microcanales and Planet Horror.

HISTORIA, BLAZE and Crime + Investigation are produced for Spain and Portugal through The History Channel Iberia, a joint venture between AMCNISE and Hearst. Canal Hollywood, Canal Panda and Biggs are exclusively produced for the Portuguese market through DREAMIA, a joint venture between AMCNISE and NOS. AMCNISE is an operating unit of AMC Networks International, the global division of AMC Networks. For more information, visit: www.amcnetworksinternational.com

About Orange Spain

Spain is the second market of Orange Group, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators a total customer base of 266 million customers at 31 December 2019. With a value generation project based on convergence, innovation and quality of service, Orange is the second operator in the Spanish telecommunications market, with sales of 5,280 million euros and EBITDAal of 1,646 million euros in 2019. Orange is also one of the main foreign investors in Spain, with more than 31,000 million euros of accumulated investment, including acquisitions. Through its different and renowned brands -Orange, Jazztel, Amena Simyo and República Móvil-, Orange Spain has the trust of 20.4 million customers, who enjoy its fixed, mobile and television services.

In the commitment to contribute to placing Spain among the leading countries in new generation networks and preparing the new digital society, Orange is carrying out an ambitious project to deploy fixed and mobile super broadband networks, with the aim of achieving with fiber optic coverage to 16 million households in 2020 -currently reaching 14.9 million households-, completing 4G deployment -which already exceeds 97% coverage of the population in Spain- and preparing the future 5G technology. Likewise, Orange works to acquire a relevant role in new businesses such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, security, telecare or mobile banking. More information at www.orange.es