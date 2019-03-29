AMC : NAMES JOSH READER EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

New York, NY (March 29, 2019) - AMC Networks, the entertainment company known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, announced today that Josh Reader, a senior executive with the company, has been named Executive Vice President of Business Development. In this new role, Reader will be responsible for pursuing new partnerships, identifying new business opportunities and growth initiatives, and working with AMC Networks' senior management on corporate strategic planning and business development to drive greater value from the company's portfolio of businesses and brands. Reader will continue to be based in New York and will report to AMC Networks President and CEO Josh Sapan.

Reader has been a valuable member of AMC Networks' executive team for nearly a decade, successfully focusing on new content partnerships and business development initiatives with a wide range of companies.

'Josh has demonstrated a deep understanding of the current changing media landscape and the ability for a content company to develop new ways to serve consumers in association with partners,' said Sapan. 'Josh's skills are perfectly suited for this current dynamic media environment which presents abundant opportunities for our strong content and our powerful brands.'

Reader was most recently Senior Vice President of Distribution and New Content Partnerships, in which he managed licensing and affiliate marketing for the company's national networks and subscription video on demand services while identifying and managing distribution and partnership opportunities for the company's content on new and emerging digital platforms.

Reader has also participated in many of the the company's corporate development initiatives, including central roles in AMC Networks' acquisition of an interest in BBC America from BBC Worldwide and the company's investment in Philo TV.

Reader joined AMC Networks in 2011 as Director of Business Development & Advanced Platforms, and was promoted to Vice President of Distribution in 2013 and Senior Vice President of Distribution in 2014. Prior to joining AMC Networks, he practiced as an attorney at the law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. He received his Juris Doctorate from Columbia Law School and his Bachelor of Arts from Brown University.

About AMC Networks

Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on cable television for nine consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the films Boyhood, Death of Stalin, and many more. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; its direct-to-consumer services Shudder and Sundance Now; RLJ Entertainment, a content distribution company that includes the subscription streaming services Acorn TV and Urban Movie Channel; and Levity Entertainment Group, the Company's production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.