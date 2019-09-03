AMC : NAMES KIM KELLEHER PRESIDENT OF ADVERTISING SALES AND PARTNERSHIPS

NEW YORK, NY, September 3, 2019 - AMC Networks today announced that it had named Kim Kelleher, an established leader in media, marketing and advertising who most recently was chief brand officer at Condé Nast, as the company's president of advertising sales and partnerships. Kelleher will report to Josh Sapan, AMC Networks' president and CEO and be responsible for the company's advertising sales organization across its linear television networks, digital sales and integrated marketing.

'Kim Kelleher is a dynamic leader who has had success and outsized impact everywhere she has worked. We are pleased to welcome her to AMC Networks to continue to drive the ongoing evolution of our ad sales function across our linear television networks, in digital and through a variety of new and emerging technologies,' Sapan said. 'Our advertising partners recognize the unique value of our content and ability to connect their brands and messages to highly engaged viewers and fans. Kim is the ideal person to build on our success in this critical area of our business, to attend to our current strong relationships and identify new partnerships and opportunities.'

'I am thrilled to be joining the fantastic team at AMC Networks at a time when innovation and creative thinking are leading the future of the industry,' Kelleher said. 'The company's strong slate of original programming gives us a solid foundation to innovate how we reach and monetize our loyal audiences across all of our well-defined networks, unique events and emerging digital platforms and technologies. This is an exciting and energizing opportunity and I am looking forward to leading this team to continued success and distinction in a competitive environment.'

Kelleher's career in media, marketing, and advertising spans more than two decades. Prior to becoming chief brand officer at Condé Nast, she was the chief business officer of GQ, GQ Style, Golf Digest, Golf World, Pitchfork, and Wired Media Group, which includes Wired and Ars Technica. Before that, she was chief business officer of Allure, Brides, Glamour, Self, and Teen Vogue, and the chief revenue officer of Wired Media Group.

Before joining Wired Media Group, she was president of Say Media, where she oversaw the company's business strategy including global sales, marketing, production, communications, media solutions, and content operations. Earlier in her career, she served as the worldwide publisher of Time. During her tenure she was named Advertising Age's Publisher of the Year in 2011. Before that, she was vice president, publisher of Sports Illustrated, where she was the first female executive to lead Sports Illustrated advertising sales in the history of the brand. She was named Condé Nast's Publisher of the Year in 2008, when she was publisher of Self and was a 2007 inductee into the American Advertising Federation's Advertising Hall of Achievement, and featured in Advertising Age's '40 Under Forty' and 'Media Mavens.' Last year, she received the prestigious Matrix Awards from New York Women in Communications and was inducted into the Hall of Mentorship for the IRTS Foundation.

About AMC Networks

Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on cable television for nine consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the films Boyhood, Death of Stalin, and many more. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; the subscription streaming services Shudder and Sundance Now; RLJ Entertainment, a content distribution company that includes the subscription streaming services Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel); and Levity Entertainment Group, the Company's production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.