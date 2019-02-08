Log in
AMC : NEW DOCUMENTARY SERIES EXPLORES THE MYTHS AND TRAGEDIES AROUND “CURSED FILMS”

02/08/2019 | 05:10pm EST

FEBRUARY 8, 2019 - Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thrillers, and the supernatural,, announced today the next project in its expanding slate of high-quality, critically-acclaimed original programming: Cursed Films, a high-end documentary series examining the facts, myths and mysteries around iconic films and franchises whose casts and crew have been struck by misfortune and tragedy, including The Exorcist, Poltergeist and The Omen, among others.

Cursed Films will reveal the events that haunted these productions through interviews with experts, witnesses and the cast, directors and producers who lived through the real-life events. Were these films really cursed, as many believe, or just the victims of bad luck and bizarre circumstances?

'Cursed Films is a fascinating look at why these iconic horror movies have gained such an outsized reputation for being the focus of bizarre tragedies and strange coincidences that seemingly defy explanation,' said Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager.

Cursed Films is written, directed and edited by Jay Cheel (How to Build a Time Machine) and executive produced by Andrew Nicholas McCann Smith and Laura Perlmutter for First Love Films, along with Jay Cheel and Brian Robertson. The series will premiere later this year.

'As a documentary filmmaker and lifelong horror fan, this project has offered an amazing opportunity to indulge my own curiosities surrounding these 'cursed' film productions,' said Jay Cheel. 'In turn, Cursed Films offers Shudder's audience a unique perspective on the making of these classic movies while attempting to uncover why we're so captivated by the catastrophes and coincidences connected to them.'

Cursed Films is the latest addition to Shudder's lineup of innovative and exciting original programming, along with The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs and Creepshow series, all coming later in 2019. Shudder's critically-acclaimed first original feature documentary, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, premiered on the service February 7.

###

ABOUT FIRST LOVE FILMS

Laura Perlmutter and Andrew Nicholas McCann Smith created FIRST LOVE to create exceptional screen based content regardless of the platform. Since 2012, FIRST LOVE has played on the most prestigious screens across the world, including Sundance, TIFF, Locarno, and AFI. FIRST LOVE has taken home over dozens of top awards including a Canadian Screen Award, Grand Prix at Claremont Ferrand, and the Locarno's Jury Prize. Most recently First Love produced COLD (New Form/Go90), WARIGAMI (CW/CBC), CURSED (AMC/Shudder), and the critically acclaimed horror film THE DARK (Dark Sky).

ABOUT SHUDDER

AMC Networks' SHUDDER is a premium streaming video service, super-serving fans of all degrees with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural.

SHUDDER's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Germany on most streaming devices for 4.99/month or 49.99/year. To experience SHUDDER commitment-free for 7 days, visit www.shudder.com.

###

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 22:09:02 UTC
