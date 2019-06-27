Log in
AMC : NEW SHUDDER DOCUMENTARY TO EXPLORE HISTORY OF QUEER HORROR CINEMA

0
06/27/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

June 27, 2019 - Earlier this year, Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, released Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, to widespread acclaim. The documentary shed new light on how African American characters and creators were used-and misused-across a century of genre cinema.

For its next original documentary, Shudder has teamed up with writer/director Sam Wineman (whose award-winning short, The Quiet Room, is coming to Shudder this summer), Horror Noire executive producers Phil Nobile Jr. (Fangoria's Editor-in-Chief) and Kelly Ryan of Stage 3 Productions, and consulting producer Michael Varrrati (Dead for Filth) to explore the complex, fascinating story of queer horror on film. The project is expected to premiere next year, Shudder announced today.

The new doc explores the works of pioneering queer creators like James Whale and Clive Barker and examines the coded, sometimes problematic, depiction of LGBTQ+ characters in films like Sleepaway Camp, High Tension and Jennifer's Body. It will chart the course of queer subjects and creators in the horror genre from the silent era through the present day.

'Growing up I loved watching Andy, a kid like me, outsmart a killer doll in Child's Play,' said Sam Wineman, who will write and direct the documentary. 'When I was older, I found strength in fierce and feminist final girls like Sidney Prescott in Scream. I was seeing so many parts of myself in these stories, but it wasn't until I taught a slasher film course that I realized these and so many of the films I connected to were written by members of my own community.

'While watching Horror Noire, I identified deeply with the discussion of loving a genre and having that love be unrequited. Horror has spent a great deal of time telling our stories undercover, both intentionally and unintentionally. In order to fully understand the depth of how and why, you have to unpack the social context of what it is to be queer at the moment in history that coincides with the films themselves. That story is one that is long overdue, and I am honored to have the chance to share it.'

Phil Nobile Jr. said, 'When Ashlee Blackwell and I were pitching Horror Noire, we felt a strange sense of urgency-like the story was on the tip of everyone's tongue and had to be told right then. We'd wake up every day and wonder why someone else wasn't already doing it.

'I have that same feeling again with this documentary. This year feels like that moment for queer horror. Something's in the air right now, and I deeply believe that Sam Wineman is the right voice to tell this story, and Shudder-who understood the importance of Horror Noire and continue to be fantastic allies-is the perfect platform for this story to be told.'

###

ABOUT SHUDDER
AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Germany. To experience Shudder commitment-free for 7 days, visit www.shudder.com.

###

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:39:04 UTC
