AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
AMC Networks to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results

07/17/2020 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter 2020 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

The conference call will be webcast live via the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors”. Those parties interested in participating via telephone please dial 877-347-9170 with the conference ID number 3287042 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 3287042). The call replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Internet replays will also be available on the AMC Networks website beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

About AMC Networks Inc.
Dedicated to creating and distributing bold and inventive stories fueled by the artistic vision of dynamic storytellers, AMC Networks owns and operates several of the most popular and award-winning brands in television and film. Cable television networks AMCBBC AMERICA (through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFCSundanceTV, and WE tv; independent film production and distribution division IFC Films; and premium streaming video services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, UMC and AMC Premiere, the offering that gives subscribers commercial-free access to AMC shows, produce and deliver distinctive, compelling and culturally relevant content that engages audiences across multiple platforms. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its television production and worldwide content distribution division; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business. For more information, please visit www.amcnetworks.com.

Contacts:
Seth Zaslow
Investor Relations
646-273-3766
seth.zaslow@amcnetworks.com

Georgia Juvelis
Corporate Communications
917-542-6390
georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 716 M - -
Net income 2020 251 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 370 M 1 370 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 588
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 27,73 $
Last Close Price 26,32 $
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Francis Dolan Executive Chairman
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Pontillo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.-33.37%1 370
FOX CORPORATION-29.40%15 858
DISCOVERY, INC.-32.74%14 081
HUYA INC.31.20%5 169
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-26.96%3 876
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-17.58%2 872
