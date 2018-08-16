Log in
AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/16 04:43:50 pm
61.395 USD   +1.55%
AMC : PARTNERS WITH POSTMATES TO DELIVER LOS POLLOS HERMANOS MEALS TO “BETTER CALL SAUL” FANS IN NEW YORK AND LOS ANGELES

08/16/2018 | 04:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY - August 16, 2018 - AMC announced today a partnership with the on-demand service Postmates to deliver meals from 'Better Call Saul's' infamous Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant. On August 20th, 21st and 22nd hungry fans in key areas within New York City and Los Angeles can order a special mini- meal of Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) famous fried chicken and curly fries via the Postmates app - delivered for free, while supplies last, beginning at 12pm local each day. To order, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android.

In 'Better Call Saul's' critically-acclaimed fourth season, airing Mondays at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on AMC, Chuck's death catalyzes Jimmy McGill's (Bob Odenkirk) transformation into Saul Goodman. In the wake of his loss, Jimmy takes steps into the criminal world that will put his future as a lawyer - and his relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) - in jeopardy. Chuck's (Michael McKean) death deeply affects former colleagues Howard (Patrick Fabian) and Kim as well, putting the two of them once again on opposite sides of a battle sparked by the Brothers McGill.

Meanwhile, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) takes a more active role as Madrigal Electromotive's newest (and most thorough) security consultant. It's a volatile time to be in Gus Fring's employ, as Hector's collapse sends shock waves throughout the Albuquerque underworld and throws the cartel into chaos- tearing apart both Gus and Nacho's (Michael Mando) well-laid plans. While Gus changes course, Nacho finds himself in the crosshairs of deadly forces.

'Better Call Saul' is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz and Gennifer Hutchison. The series recently garnered a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over three seasons, has earned 23 Emmy® Award nominations, three Golden Globe® Award nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, three Critics' Choice Awards, a Television Critics Association Award and two AFI Awards for 'TV Programs of the Year,' among many other Guild nominations.

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with 'Mad Men' in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before 'Breaking Bad' won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series 'The Walking Dead' is the highest-rated series in cable history and the number one show on television among adults 18-49 for the last five years. AMC's other current original drama series include 'Better Call Saul,' 'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'Dietland,' 'The Terror,' 'Into the Badlands,' 'Humans,' 'Preacher,' 'The Son,' 'McMafia' and the forthcoming 'Lodge 49' and 'The Little Drummer Girl.' AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like 'Talking Dead,' 'Talking with Chris Hardwick,' 'AMC Visionaries' and 'Ride with Norman Reedus.' AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

For more information, visit AMC's press website, http://press.amctv.com.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities - and their lives, with an insanely reliable on- demand 'anything' network. Launched in 2011, Postmates pioneered the on-demand delivery movement in the US by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in 385 US cities, as well as Mexico, and provides access to over 250,000 merchants. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has 680 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 14:15:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 960 M
EBIT 2018 773 M
Net income 2018 468 M
Debt 2018 2 783 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,63
P/E ratio 2019 7,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 3 415 M
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 61,7 $
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Francis Dolan Executive Chairman
Edward A. Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sean S. Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Pontillo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC11.80%3 415
DISCOVERY INC16.44%13 155
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-11.64%7 034
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-21.17%4 374
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-10.53%4 183
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC-1.41%3 490
