AMC : PARTNERS WITH POSTMATES TO DELIVER LOS POLLOS HERMANOS MEALS TO “BETTER CALL SAUL” FANS IN NEW YORK AND LOS ANGELES

NEW YORK, NY - August 16, 2018 - AMC announced today a partnership with the on-demand service Postmates to deliver meals from 'Better Call Saul's' infamous Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant. On August 20th, 21st and 22nd hungry fans in key areas within New York City and Los Angeles can order a special mini- meal of Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) famous fried chicken and curly fries via the Postmates app - delivered for free, while supplies last, beginning at 12pm local each day. To order, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android.

In 'Better Call Saul's' critically-acclaimed fourth season, airing Mondays at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on AMC, Chuck's death catalyzes Jimmy McGill's (Bob Odenkirk) transformation into Saul Goodman. In the wake of his loss, Jimmy takes steps into the criminal world that will put his future as a lawyer - and his relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) - in jeopardy. Chuck's (Michael McKean) death deeply affects former colleagues Howard (Patrick Fabian) and Kim as well, putting the two of them once again on opposite sides of a battle sparked by the Brothers McGill.

Meanwhile, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) takes a more active role as Madrigal Electromotive's newest (and most thorough) security consultant. It's a volatile time to be in Gus Fring's employ, as Hector's collapse sends shock waves throughout the Albuquerque underworld and throws the cartel into chaos- tearing apart both Gus and Nacho's (Michael Mando) well-laid plans. While Gus changes course, Nacho finds himself in the crosshairs of deadly forces.

'Better Call Saul' is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz and Gennifer Hutchison. The series recently garnered a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over three seasons, has earned 23 Emmy® Award nominations, three Golden Globe® Award nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, three Critics' Choice Awards, a Television Critics Association Award and two AFI Awards for 'TV Programs of the Year,' among many other Guild nominations.

