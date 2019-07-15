AMC : PREMIERE CROSSES THE “RUBICON”

NEW YORK, NY, July 15, 2019 - AMC today announced that all 13 episodes of the critically acclaimed 2010 AMC suspense drama 'Rubicon' are now available, commercial-free, to AMC Premiere subscribers. The first three episodes of the series are available, with commercials, on AMC's various digital platforms including AMC.com and the AMC app to viewers who authenticate through their TV provider.

'AMC Premiere is our way to deliver a premium experience to the fans of our original programming, with commercial-free viewing, early access to content and the opportunity to binge select series,' said Yoel Flohr, executive vice president of digital and franchise development for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. ''Rubicon' is a show we know people have continued to be interested in over the years and we are excited to give fans a chance to watch it again while also introducing this gripping drama, more relevant than ever, to a new generation of viewers.'

All episodes of 'Rubicon' will be available on AMC Premiere for the next year. Starting on July 19, the first episode of the series will be available unauthenticated on AMC's digital platforms for one month, as a special promotion to mark the series' return on AMC Premiere.