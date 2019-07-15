Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AMC Networks Inc    AMCX

AMC NETWORKS INC

(AMCX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMC : PREMIERE CROSSES THE “RUBICON”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

NEW YORK, NY, July 15, 2019 - AMC today announced that all 13 episodes of the critically acclaimed 2010 AMC suspense drama 'Rubicon' are now available, commercial-free, to AMC Premiere subscribers. The first three episodes of the series are available, with commercials, on AMC's various digital platforms including AMC.com and the AMC app to viewers who authenticate through their TV provider.

'AMC Premiere is our way to deliver a premium experience to the fans of our original programming, with commercial-free viewing, early access to content and the opportunity to binge select series,' said Yoel Flohr, executive vice president of digital and franchise development for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. ''Rubicon' is a show we know people have continued to be interested in over the years and we are excited to give fans a chance to watch it again while also introducing this gripping drama, more relevant than ever, to a new generation of viewers.'

All episodes of 'Rubicon' will be available on AMC Premiere for the next year. Starting on July 19, the first episode of the series will be available unauthenticated on AMC's digital platforms for one month, as a special promotion to mark the series' return on AMC Premiere.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 22:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMC NETWORKS INC
06:50pAMC : PREMIERE CROSSES THE “RUBICON”
PU
10:10aAMC : International and ATRESMEDIA's Spanish-Language TV Pack to Launch in Portu..
PU
07/01AMC : Announces 2019 san diego comic-con line-up
PU
06/28AMC Networks to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
06/27AMC : New shudder documentary to explore history of queer horror cinema
PU
06/20AMC : Kid cudi, jeffrey combs, bruce davison, dj qualls & big boi join shudder's..
PU
06/19AMC : WE TV'S “LIFE AFTER LOCKUP” UNLOCKS RECORD RATINGS FOR SERIES ..
PU
06/18AMC : WILD SUMMER 2019 + Space Week PR STRATEGY
PU
06/14AMC NETWORKS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
06/07AMC : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 108 M
EBIT 2019 788 M
Net income 2019 463 M
Debt 2019 2 508 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,84x
P/E ratio 2020 6,43x
EV / Sales2019 1,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 3 192 M
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 62,6  $
Last Close Price 56,2  $
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Francis Dolan Executive Chairman
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Pontillo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC3.32%3 205
DISCOVERY INC31.00%21 659
HUYA INC - ADR55.68%5 217
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC38.94%5 040
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-26.39%4 980
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC5.27%3 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About