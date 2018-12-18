Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AMC Networks Inc    AMCX

AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMC : RENOWNED ACTOR AND PRODUCER GEORGE TAKEI JOINS AMC'S ANTHOLOGY SERIES “THE TERROR” AS CONSULTANT AND SERIES REGULAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/18/2018 | 09:00pm CET

KIKI SUKEZANE, MIKI ISHIKAWA, SHINGO USAMI AND NAOKO MORI ROUND OUT CASTING

Production Begins in January in Vancouver

NEW YORK, NY - December 18,2018 - AMC announced today that renowned actor, producer, author and activist George Takei ('Star Trek') will join the second season of the critically acclaimed, Ridley Scott-produced anthology series, 'The Terror,' as a consultant and series regular. The network previously announced actor Derek Mio will star in the series as Chester Nakayama and Josef Kubota Wladyka ('Narcos') will direct the first two episodes. Production is scheduled to begin in January in Vancouver. Season two will air on AMC in 2019 with ten episodes.

Set during World War II, the second season of 'The Terror' centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and a young man's journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible. Season two is co-created and executive produced by Alexander Woo ('True Blood') and Max Borenstein ('Kong: Skull Island,' 'Godzilla'). Woo also serves as showrunner.

Made famous for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the legendary science fiction series 'Star Trek,' George Takei's career spans more than six decades in film, television and the stage. As a child, Takei was imprisoned in two Japanese-American internment camps after the outbreak of World War II. His personal experience and knowledge of this chapter in U.S. history led him to become a leading figure and activist for social justice. As a consultant, Takei will work closely with the executive producers to ensure the accuracy of historical events and storytelling. On the acting side, he will play Yamato-san, a former fishing captain and community elder.

Additional casting includes Kiki Sukezane ('Lost in Space') as Yuko, a mysterious woman from Chester's past; Miki Ishikawa ('9-1-1') as Amy, a Nakayama family friend; Shingo Usami ('Unbroken') as Henry Nakayama, Chester's father; and Naoko Mori ('Everest') as Asako Nakayama, Chester's mother.

Takei is represented by Buchwald. Sukezane is represented by Abrams Artists Agency. Ishikawa is represented by Global Artists Agency and Abrams Entertainment. Usami is represented by Sophie Jermyn Management. Mori is represented by Creative Artists Management and Thruline Entertainment.

'The Terror' is an AMC Studios production produced by Scott Free, Emjag Productions and Entertainment 360. The show is also executive produced by Ridley Scott, Dan Simmons, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert and Guymon Casady.

AMC Studios Content Distribution is managing worldwide sales of 'The Terror.'

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with 'Mad Men' in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before 'Breaking Bad' won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series 'The Walking Dead' is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC's other current original drama series include 'Better Call Saul,' 'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'The Terror,' 'Into the Badlands,' 'Humans,' 'Preacher,' 'The Son,' 'McMafia,' 'Lodge 49,' 'The Little Drummer Girl' and 'NOS4A2.' AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like 'Talking Dead,' 'AMC Visionaries' and 'Ride with Norman Reedus.' AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 18 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2018 19:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMC NETWORKS INC
09:00pAMC : RENOWNED ACTOR AND PRODUCER GEORGE TAKEI JOINS AMC'S ANTHOLOGY SERIES &ldq..
PU
12/13AMC : Ifc aquires acclaimed series fleabag
PU
12/11AMC : WE TV's “MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP” GOES HIP HOP
PU
12/05AMC : Bbc america expands its record-breaking professional darts coverage with 1..
PU
11/29SUNDANCE TV FINDS ANOTHER WINNER IN : TERROR IN THE JUNGLE”
PU
11/28AMC : Ifc films' jonathan sehring to step down at year end
PU
11/26AMC ANNOUNCES THE SECOND HALF OF &LD : 00 p.m. et/pt
PU
11/15AMC : Vengeance comes home when breakout horror sensation mandy premieres on shu..
PU
11/15AMC : C'MON IN AND PULL YOURSELF UP A ‘CHAIRRY' AS IFC INVITES YOU TO RETU..
PU
11/13AMC : International announces new senior management roles for key regions
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 953 M
EBIT 2018 763 M
Net income 2018 477 M
Debt 2018 2 746 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,89
P/E ratio 2019 6,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,99x
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
Capitalization 3 123 M
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 61,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Francis Dolan Executive Chairman
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Pontillo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC2.16%3 198
DISCOVERY INC22.97%13 976
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-13.67%6 537
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-10.74%4 168
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC7.46%3 877
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-42.05%3 154
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.