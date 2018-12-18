AMC : RENOWNED ACTOR AND PRODUCER GEORGE TAKEI JOINS AMC'S ANTHOLOGY SERIES “THE TERROR” AS CONSULTANT AND SERIES REGULAR

KIKI SUKEZANE, MIKI ISHIKAWA, SHINGO USAMI AND NAOKO MORI ROUND OUT CASTING

Production Begins in January in Vancouver

NEW YORK, NY - December 18,2018 - AMC announced today that renowned actor, producer, author and activist George Takei ('Star Trek') will join the second season of the critically acclaimed, Ridley Scott-produced anthology series, 'The Terror,' as a consultant and series regular. The network previously announced actor Derek Mio will star in the series as Chester Nakayama and Josef Kubota Wladyka ('Narcos') will direct the first two episodes. Production is scheduled to begin in January in Vancouver. Season two will air on AMC in 2019 with ten episodes.

Set during World War II, the second season of 'The Terror' centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and a young man's journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible. Season two is co-created and executive produced by Alexander Woo ('True Blood') and Max Borenstein ('Kong: Skull Island,' 'Godzilla'). Woo also serves as showrunner.

Made famous for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the legendary science fiction series 'Star Trek,' George Takei's career spans more than six decades in film, television and the stage. As a child, Takei was imprisoned in two Japanese-American internment camps after the outbreak of World War II. His personal experience and knowledge of this chapter in U.S. history led him to become a leading figure and activist for social justice. As a consultant, Takei will work closely with the executive producers to ensure the accuracy of historical events and storytelling. On the acting side, he will play Yamato-san, a former fishing captain and community elder.

Additional casting includes Kiki Sukezane ('Lost in Space') as Yuko, a mysterious woman from Chester's past; Miki Ishikawa ('9-1-1') as Amy, a Nakayama family friend; Shingo Usami ('Unbroken') as Henry Nakayama, Chester's father; and Naoko Mori ('Everest') as Asako Nakayama, Chester's mother.

Takei is represented by Buchwald. Sukezane is represented by Abrams Artists Agency. Ishikawa is represented by Global Artists Agency and Abrams Entertainment. Usami is represented by Sophie Jermyn Management. Mori is represented by Creative Artists Management and Thruline Entertainment.

'The Terror' is an AMC Studios production produced by Scott Free, Emjag Productions and Entertainment 360. The show is also executive produced by Ridley Scott, Dan Simmons, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert and Guymon Casady.

AMC Studios Content Distribution is managing worldwide sales of 'The Terror.'

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with 'Mad Men' in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before 'Breaking Bad' won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series 'The Walking Dead' is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC's other current original drama series include 'Better Call Saul,' 'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'The Terror,' 'Into the Badlands,' 'Humans,' 'Preacher,' 'The Son,' 'McMafia,' 'Lodge 49,' 'The Little Drummer Girl' and 'NOS4A2.' AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like 'Talking Dead,' 'AMC Visionaries' and 'Ride with Norman Reedus.' AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.