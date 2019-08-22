Log in
AMC : RLJE FILMS DARES YOU TO CHOOSE “TRICK” THIS OCTOBER

08/22/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, August 22, 2019 - RLJE Films has acquired the horror film TRICK, which will be available in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on October 18, 2019. Directed by Patrick Lussier (My Bloody Valentine) who co-wrote the film with Todd Farmer (Drive Angry), the film stars Omar Epps ('House'), Kristina Reyes ('Blindspot'), Jamie Kennedy (Scream) and Tom Atkins (Escape From New York).

'We're excited to release TRICK just in time for Halloween,' said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films. 'With thrilling plot twists and turns, TRICK will have audiences grasping the edge of their seats and will be the start of a terrifying new franchise.'

On Halloween night in 2015, Patrick 'Trick' Weaver massacred his classmates at a costume party. After being arrested, he managed to escape police custody, but not before being shot five times by Detective Mike Denver (Epps). Everyone believes Trick must be dead, but when a masked killer reappears the following Halloween, and every Halloween after that, they realize the nightmare is not over. With Trick wreaking havoc and killing innocent people in increasingly terrifying ways, Denver will stop at nothing to finish what he started and bring the carnage to an end.

TRICK is a production of Durango Pictures and was produced by Ita Kennedy ('Ghost Hunters') and Ellen Wander (Spinning Man).

Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE Films and negotiated the deal with Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT RLJE FILMS

An RLJ Entertainment, Inc. brand, RLJE Films'recent features include the 2018 Sundance Film Festival hit Mandy from writer/director Panos Cosmatos and starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache; Galveston starring Ben Foster and Elle Fanning and directed by Mélanie Laurent; and The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot written and directed by Robert Krzykowski and starring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott, Aidan Turner and Ron Livingston. RLJ Entertainment is a privately owned subsidiary of AMC Networks.

www.us.rljentertainment.com.

###

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 19:22:09 UTC
