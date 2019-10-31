AMC : SHUDDER ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE STREAMING RIGHTS TO ROB ZOMBIE'S ‘3 FROM HELL'

October 29 , 2019 - Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired exclusive streaming rights in the U.S. and Canada to 3 from Hell , the blood-soaked new chapter in director Rob Zombie's vicious 'Rejects' trilogy, the service announced today. The film is slated to premiere on Shudder in February 2020. 3 from Hell will join other Rob Zombie classics on Shudder including 31 (a Shudder Exclusive), The Devil's Rejects and House of 1000 Corpses . In September and October, Saban Films, Lionsgate and Fathom Events presented 3 From Hell in select theatres, grossing $2.249M over 4 days. The deal was negotiated by Shudder and Saban Film's Jonathan Saba.

'After more than 10 years, Rob Zombie has delivered. 3 From Hell has the grit, blood and bite we'd expect from a highly anticipated sequel to the crucial Devil's Rejects . As we were with Zombie's 31, Shudder is thrilled to shock and shake our members with the return of the Fireflies,' said Craig Engler, General Manager, Shudder.

After barely surviving a furious shootout with the police, Baby Firefly, Otis Driftwood and Captain Spaulding are behind bars. But pure evil cannot be contained. Teaming up with Otis' half-brother Wilson, the demented Firefly clan are back to unleash a whole new wave of death and depravity. A firestorm of murder, madness and mayhem will be released in this terror ride to Hell and back, in this long-awaited sequel to Zombie's cult hits House of 1000 Corpses (2003) and The Devil's Reject s (2005). The film also features the last on-screen appearance of beloved genre star and longtime Zombie collaborator Sid Haig.

3 from Hell stars Sheri Moon Zombie ( Lords of Salem , The Devil's Rejects ), Bill Moseley ( The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 , The Devil's Rejects ), Sid Haig ( Bone Tomahawk , The Devil's Rejects ), Richard Brake ( 31 , Mandy ), Dee Wallace ( Critters , The Howling ) and Danny Trejo ( Machete , From Dusk Till Dawn ), is written and directed by Rob Zombie, and produced by Mike Elliott and Zombie. Jonathan Saba and Gregg Holstein are executive producers.

