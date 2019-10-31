Log in
AMC : SHUDDER ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE STREAMING RIGHTS TO ROB ZOMBIE'S ‘3 FROM HELL'

10/31/2019

October 29 , 2019 - Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired exclusive streaming rights in the U.S. and Canada to 3 from Hell , the blood-soaked new chapter in director Rob Zombie's vicious 'Rejects' trilogy, the service announced today. The film is slated to premiere on Shudder in February 2020. 3 from Hell will join other Rob Zombie classics on Shudder including 31 (a Shudder Exclusive), The Devil's Rejects and House of 1000 Corpses . In September and October, Saban Films, Lionsgate and Fathom Events presented 3 From Hell in select theatres, grossing $2.249M over 4 days. The deal was negotiated by Shudder and Saban Film's Jonathan Saba.

'After more than 10 years, Rob Zombie has delivered. 3 From Hell has the grit, blood and bite we'd expect from a highly anticipated sequel to the crucial Devil's Rejects . As we were with Zombie's 31, Shudder is thrilled to shock and shake our members with the return of the Fireflies,' said Craig Engler, General Manager, Shudder.

After barely surviving a furious shootout with the police, Baby Firefly, Otis Driftwood and Captain Spaulding are behind bars. But pure evil cannot be contained. Teaming up with Otis' half-brother Wilson, the demented Firefly clan are back to unleash a whole new wave of death and depravity. A firestorm of murder, madness and mayhem will be released in this terror ride to Hell and back, in this long-awaited sequel to Zombie's cult hits House of 1000 Corpses (2003) and The Devil's Reject s (2005). The film also features the last on-screen appearance of beloved genre star and longtime Zombie collaborator Sid Haig.

3 from Hell stars Sheri Moon Zombie ( Lords of Salem , The Devil's Rejects ), Bill Moseley ( The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 , The Devil's Rejects ), Sid Haig ( Bone Tomahawk , The Devil's Rejects ), Richard Brake ( 31 , Mandy ), Dee Wallace ( Critters , The Howling ) and Danny Trejo ( Machete , From Dusk Till Dawn ), is written and directed by Rob Zombie, and produced by Mike Elliott and Zombie. Jonathan Saba and Gregg Holstein are executive producers.

###
ABOUT SHUDDER

AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Germany. To experience Shudder commitment-free for 7 days, visit www.shudder.com .

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 14:01:04 UTC
