Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AMC Networks Inc.    AMCX

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMC : SHUDDER DELIVERS HORROR FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH NEW SPECIAL ‘JOE BOB'S RED CHRISTMAS'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 10:02am EDT

OCTOBER 25, 2019 - Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, announced today that Joe Bob Briggs, host of The Last Drive-In , will return on December 13 with an all-new special, Joe Bob's Red Christmas . The triple feature of holiday horrors will stream live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Shudder in the U.S. and Canada. It will also be made available on demand later in December. The special will be Briggs' second of the year, following Joe Bob's Halloween Hootenanny , which premieres tonight.

'Every Christmas we try to get that perfect mix of movies the whole family can watch, plus movies that will cause every family member except dedicated horror fiends to run screaming from the room. That's because we realize that Christmas celebrations can go either way. We think we've achieved that balance with Joe Bob's Red Christmas , combining the cult, the classic and the bizarre in a holiday stew designed to keep you reaching for the egg nog or equivalent, and to keep Aunt Shirley complaining about your choices. In between the films we have holiday hijinks that are frankly embarrassing, because that's also what Americans do on Christmas,' said Briggs.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs began in July 2018 as a one time, dusk-to-dawn-to-dusk, 13-movie marathon. It was intended to serve as a curtain call for Briggs, who first came to prominence hosting B-movies on The Movie Channel and TNT in the '80s and '90s. The marathon proved so popular that Shudder brought Briggs back-first for two, four-film specials, Thanksgiving Day's Dinners of Death and December's A Very Joe Bob Christmas -and, in March 2019, for a nine-week season of The Last Drive-In Friday night double features. The show's hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, trended on Twitter during each of its live premieres as fans enjoyed the show together in real time.

The Last Drive-In series will return for its second season in 2020 at a date to be announced. The Last Drive-In and Joe Bob's Red Christmas are produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings.

###

ABOUT SHUDDER:
AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Germany. To experience Shudder commitment-free for 7 days, visit www.shudder.com .

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 14:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMC NETWORKS INC.
10:02aAMC : SHUDDER DELIVERS HORROR FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH NEW SPECIAL ‘JOE BOB'S..
PU
10:02aAMC : SHUDDER ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE STREAMING RIGHTS TO ROB ZOMBIE'S ‘3 FROM ..
PU
10:02aAMC : Shudder renews hit series creepshow for second season
PU
07:56aAMC NETWORKS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:39aAMC NETWORKS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:32aAMC : CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS TO LAUNCH AMC NETWORKS' FULL SUITE OF STREAMING SER..
PU
07:02aAMC Networks Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07:01aCharter Communications to Launch AMC Networks' Full Suite of Streaming Servi..
GL
10/30AMC : IFC FILMS LANDS UNPRECEDENTED TRUE-STORY ‘THREE CHRISTS' STARRING RI..
PU
10/24AMC : ‘CREEPSHOW' IS A MONSTER HIT FOR AMC's SHUDDER
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 080 M
EBIT 2019 781 M
Net income 2019 469 M
Debt 2019 2 533 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,30x
P/E ratio 2020 5,18x
EV / Sales2019 1,61x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 2 440 M
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 55,99  $
Last Close Price 43,85  $
Spread / Highest target 86,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Francis Dolan Executive Chairman
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Pontillo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.-20.10%2 440
FOX CORPORATION-33.33%19 718
DISCOVERY, INC.8.77%18 265
HUYA INC.43.73%4 854
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.30.96%4 517
TEGNA INC.43.61%3 382
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group