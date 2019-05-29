Log in
AMC NETWORKS INC

(AMCX)
  Report  
AMC : SHUDDER ORIGINAL PODCAST ‘VISITATIONS WITH ELIJAH WOOD & DANIEL NOAH' TO PREMIERE MAY 31

05/29/2019 | 12:59pm EDT

MAY 29, 2019 - Shudder, AMC Networks' streaming service for horror, thriller, and the
supernatural, announced today that Visitations with Elijah Wood & Daniel Noah -a new podcast
from the boundary-breaking indie production company SpectreVision-will premiere on Friday, May 31. Episode 1, featuring a conversation with Taika Waititi ( What We Do in the Shadows, Thor:
Ragnarok) in his L.A. home, will be made available this Friday, May 31, on Apple Podcasts where the trailer is now available, as well as on Spotify and other platforms. Subsequent episodes will be released twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays. All episodes will be made available on Shudder Monday, June 3, exclusively for its members. To mark the premiere, the hosts will present a special live version of Visitations with a surprise guest at the Overlook Film Festival on Saturday, June 1, in New Orleans.

'The opportunity to deep dive into the hearts and minds of our friends and colleagues has been an illuminating experience. We made some profound and surprising discoveries about the artists, their work and genre in general that we hope will resonate for fans as much as it has for us,' said Wood and Noah of the podcast.

'SpectreVision has been wowing us for years with films like Mandy and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,' said Shudder GM Craig Engler. 'We're excited to share Daniel and Elijah's insightful
conversations with the directors of those movies and other genre-redefining creators with our
Shudder members.'

From campfire tales to monster movies, the exhilarating, entertaining and sometimes even
therapeutic experience of facing one's fears through stories has always fascinated Wood and
Noah, and that exploration can be seen throughout SpectreVision's projects and the artists they
work with. Visitations features the two hosts traveling to the homes and workshops of some of their favorite creators in the genre community and beyond. In these intimate visits, guests delve into their lives, their work and how they've managed to turn their deepest fears into art. Episodes include conversations with:

Taika Waititi (director, What We Do in the Shadows)
Mike Flanagan (director, The Haunting of Hill House)
John Landis (director, An American Werewolf in London)
Ana Lily Amirpour (director, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night)
Dan Harmon (co-creator, Rick and Morty)
Flying Lotus (musician and director, Kuso)
Richard Stanley (director, Hardware)
Kate and Laura Mulleavy (Rodarte founders & designers, directors of Woodshock)
Panos Cosmatos (director, Mandy)

Visitations with Elijah Wood & Daniel Noah is created by SpectreVision, executive produced by
Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen and Elijah Wood, and edited by Graham Reznick (director of the Shudder Original Series Deadwax). The series features original music by popular
Toronto-based experimental electronic/jazz group BADBADNOTGOOD and art by Jay Shaw, senior creative director at Mondo. Listeners can subscribe on Apple Podcasts at http://bit.ly/visitationspod and join the conversation on social media with the hashtag
#VisitationsPod.

Visitations is Shudder's fourth original podcast, following the supernatural drama Video Palace , the women-in-horror podcast She Kills hosted by Adrienne Barbeau, and Eli Roth's History of Horror: Uncut, featuring unedited conversations with the filmmaker and many of the biggest names in the genre, including Stephen King, Edgar Wright and Greg Nicotero.

###

ABOUT SHUDDER
AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the
best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's
expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Germany. To experience Shudder commitment-free for 7 days, visit www.shudder.com.

ABOUT SPECTREVISION
Founded in 2010 by partners Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller, SpectreVision was
created to tell character-driven stories tackling emotional and human experiences that test the
boundaries of the genre space. In 2015, Lisa Whalen joined the company as the fourth partner. The SpectreVision productions of A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, Cooties, Open Windows, The Boy, The Greasy Strangler, and Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss have earned them spots at the most prestigious festivals in the world, as well as numerous awards and nominations.
SpectreVision's most recent release, Mandy, the 2018 Sundance/Cannes breakout hit, has
appeared on over 90 'Best of Lists' including those of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and
Entertainment Weekly. Under its SpectreVision Presents banner, acclaimed films include Toad
Road, LFO, and the re-release of Belladonna of Sadness. SpectreVision's VR game Transference
for Ubisoft also garnered 14 awards and nominations, including DICE, Raindance and IGN.

###

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 16:58:04 UTC
