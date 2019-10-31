AMC : SHUDDER RENEWS HIT SERIES CREEPSHOW FOR SECOND SEASON

October 30, 2019 - Following a record-setting first season, Shudder - AMC Networks' premium

streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural - today announced the season two

renewal of its horror anthology series, Creepshow . Executive produced by showrunner Greg

Nicotero ( The Walking Dead ), Creepshow is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen

King and directed by George A. Romero.

Creepshow , Shudder's first hour-long scripted series, has been a hit with its members and critics

alike. The series is rated 92% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and was called one of the '10 best

shows on TV right now' by Paste Magazine . More than 50% of Shudder members watched at

least one episode of the series, and the show has also helped drive record growth for the

streaming service.

' Creepshow has met every expectation we had for Shudder's first original scripted series and

then some, with record numbers across the board,' said Shudder GM Craig Engler. 'Greg

Nicotero and his team delivered an amazing show that's unlike anything else on TV and we're

thrilled and delighted to bring it back for another season.'

'For me, Creepshow has been a true labor of love,' said Nicotero. 'To be able to pay tribute to

George A. Romero's visionary project and have the show so embraced by fans everywhere is

humbling to this horror kid from Pittsburgh. I couldn't be more pleased and look forward to

continuing the series with more ghoulish delight.'

'Working with Greg Nicotero and Shudder on Creepshow has been a dream come true,' said

Stan Spry, executive producer for the series and CEO of the Cartel. 'We're thrilled to carry on

the Creepshow legacy with season two.'

The season one finale airs Thursday, October 31 , both on demand and on the Shudder TV

live-stream at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. Shudder is available on all your favorite devices and

platforms, including Apple TV Channels.

Season one of Creepshow stars David Arquette ( Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau ( The Fog ), Tobin Bell ( Saw ), Big Boi ( Scream: The TV Series ), Jeffrey Combs ( Star Trek, Re-Animator ), Kid Cudi ( Drunk Parents ), Bruce Davison ( X-Men ), Giancarlo Esposito ( Better Call Saul ), Dana Gould ( Stan Against Evil ), Tricia Helfer ( Battlestar Galactica ) and DJ Qualls ( Supernatural ) and features adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman and others. Nicotero's Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy award-winning Make-up Effects studio KNB EFX GROUP will again serve as creature creators.

Shudder's Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus

Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are

executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for

Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are

executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc

Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.

###

