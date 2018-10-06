AMC : SUNDANCE NOW AND SHUDDER ANNOUNCE THE PREMIERE OF THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED DRAMA SERIES “A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES” – THURSDAY, JANUARY 17, 2019

The Entire Season Starring Emmy®-Nominated Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer

Will be Available for Streaming on Both Platforms Simultaneously

NEW YORK, NY - October 5, 2018 -Sundance Now, AMC Networks' direct-to-consumer SVOD service curated with high-quality dramas and crime thrillers, and SHUDDER, the leading premium streaming service for thriller, suspense and horror, announced today that the entire season of the captivating drama 'A Discovery of Witches' will premiere simultaneously on both platforms Thursday, January 17th, 2019 in the U.S. and Canada.

The series, called 'darkly entertaining' by The Guardian, stars Emmy®-nominated actor Matthew Goode ('The Crown,' 'Downton Abbey'), Teresa Palmer (Hacksaw Ridge), Alex Kingston ('ER,' 'Doctor Who'), Valarie Pettiford ('Being Mary Jane') and Owen Teale ('Game of Thrones').

Based on the bestselling and critically-acclaimed novel of the same name by Deborah Harkness, 'A Discovery of Witches' is an enchanting modern-day love story set against the backdrop of Oxford academic life. Historian Diana Bishop (Palmer), a reluctant witch denying her heritage, accidently discovers a long-lost bewitched manuscript in Oxford's Bodleian Library, and is immediately thrown into the heart of a dangerous underworld. On her journey, she finds herself tossed into the path of enigmatic vampire and geneticist, Matthew Clairmont (Goode), who hides a dark family secret.

The series, filmed in the UK at Wolf Studios Wales and on location in Oxford and Venice, was adapted for screen by writer Kate Brooke ('Mr. Selfridge'), who also serves as executive producer. Co-founders of Bad Wolf, Jane Tranter ('Doctor Who,' 'The Night Of') and Julie Gardner ('Doctor Who,' 'The Night Of') and Lachlan MacKinnon are executive producers along with author Deborah Harkness. Juan Carlos Medina (Painless) directs.

