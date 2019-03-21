AMC : SUNDANCETV AND BBC ONE'S THE SPLIT BEGINS PRODUCTION ON SECOND SEASON IN LONDON

NEW YORK - March 21, 2019 - BBC One and SundanceTV announced today that production has started in London on season two of the original series The Split, helmed by BAFTA and Emmy® Award-winning writer Abi Morgan (River, Suffragette, The Hour) and executive producer Jane Featherstone (Broadchurch, River, Humans). The series' second season stars Nicola Walker (River, Last Tango In Halifax), Stephen Mangan (Episodes), Deborah Findlay (Leaving), Fiona Button (Lip Service), Annabel Scholey (Being Human), Rudi Dharmalingam (Our Girl) and Barry Atsma (Hector And The Search For Happiness) with Donna Air (Hotel Babylon) and Ben Bailey Smith (Cleaning Up, Doctor Who) joining the cast in season two.

Set in the fast-paced, messy world of London's high-end divorce circuit, The Split is an authentic, multilayered, witty examination of modern marriage and the legacy of divorce. Exploring the often-complex realities that bind families together, and tear them apart, the series follows the three Defoe sisters, Hannah (Walker), Nina (Scholey) and Rose (Button) and their formidable mother Ruth (Findlay).

Featherstone, Executive Producer and Founder of Sister Pictures, said 'I love these characters so much and can't wait to spend time with them again as we watch them struggle through life's complicated relationships.'

'Sitting on set on the first day of filming I am always reminded what a joy and privilege it is to do what we do - tell stories,' said Morgan. 'Returning for the second series of The Split, the world of high-end law and the stories of love, marriage and divorce in the metropolis ricochet through the lives of Hannah and her sisters. Relationships are challenged, friendships are tested and the lines between work and home blur. It's great to be back.'

At the end of the first season, Hannah's formally rock-solid marriage was beginning to crack following the devastating revelation of Nathan's (Mangan) affair. For the rest of the family, and Hannah, joy had turned to tragedy as estranged father Oscar (Anthony Head) passed away the night of Rose and James' (Dharmalingam) wedding. Struggling with the grief of losing her father for the second time in her life and with Christie (Atsma) having made his feelings for her clear, Hannah was torn between her past and the promise of a different future. Now the Defoes are back, at newly merged law firm Noble Hale Defoe, and as former rivals now find themselves on the same side of the table, Hannah's latest case is set to put NHD firmly on the map. Locked into an aggressive NDA by her controlling husband Richie Hansen (Bailey Smith) when she was young and naive, Fi Hansen (Air), one half of the UK's most powerful celebrity couples, now wants out of her marriage. Hiring Hannah to help prepare to leave her dangerously coercive and manipulative partner, their divorce is set to be all the things the press love: public and messy. As the curtain is pulled back from the glossy veneer of their meticulously constructed public image, the pain that lies behind Brand Hansen is slowly revealed and Hannah must invest more than just her billable hours in helping Fi reclaim her life.

Meanwhile, Rose and James return from their honeymoon with ambitions to start their own family and Nina teeters on the edge, as the consequences of her erratic behavior finally catch up with her. With the merger now complete, Ruth forced out from her role as head of the family firm, must search for a new purpose in life. And, as Hannah fights one of the most public cases of her professional career, the fight to save her own marriage is a deep, intensely, private battle.

Conducting a passionate affair with Christie, Hannah feels trapped; struggling to forgive Nathan, whilst ridden with guilt about her own infidelity. As they reach a milestone wedding anniversary, Hannah must decide. Will she take a course which could result in the end of her marriage, or can she in fact have it all?

Created and written by Morgan, The Split is produced by Sister Pictures for BBC One, co-produced with SundanceTV, and was re-commissioned by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content. Season two is executive produced by Featherstone, Morgan, Lucy Dyke (Black Mirror, Ripper Street) and Lucy Richer for the BBC. Paula van der Oest directs with Natasha Romaniuk producing.

Viewers can catch up on the full first season of The Split, currently streaming on AMC Networks' direct-to-consumer SVOD service, Sundance Now.

ABOUT SUNDANCE TV

Since its launch in 1996, SundanceTV has remained true to founder Robert Redford's mission to celebrate creativity and distinctive storytelling through unique voices and narratives found in the best independent films. From delivering critically acclaimed Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Peabody Awardwinning television featuring some of the world's most talented creators and performers, to showcasing some of the most compelling and iconic films across genres and generations, SundanceTV is a smart and thought-provoking entertainment destination. SundanceTV is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.; its sister networks include AMC, IFC, BBC America and WE tv. SundanceTV is available across all platforms, including on-air, online at www.sundancetv.com, on demand and mobile.