AMC : Shudder in Association with Variance Films Proudly Presents One Cut of the Dead

One of the most critically-acclaimed genre films of the past decade and a record- shattering blockbuster in its native Japan, ONE CUT OF THE DEAD first appears to be a one-take indie zombie film… but something magical happens 37 minutes in: the film's director yells cut and - throwing all cinematic conventions and viewer expectations to the wind - it transforms into a charming story about the power of family, the passion that goes into making movies, and, in its stunning final sequence, an uproarious meta re-examination of the film's opening single take and how it came to be!

We don't want to spoil all of that for our audience, but a theatrical release needs a trailer, so we made one. And while we hope you'll post and share it right away, it does comes with a spoiler alert, advising the audience to stop watching, simply take our word for it, and just grab some tickets (at www.onecut-movie.com ). We suspect that those of you who have seen the film will agree with our approach, and agree that, even after watching our trailer, we've preserved the film's brilliant Rube Goldberg-level gags and misdirection.

Shudder, in association with theatrical partner Variance Films, is bringing festival favorite ONE CUT OF THE DEAD to the big screen, prior to its debut on Shudder - and they're bringing it everywhere. Opening in NYC (IFC Center) and LA (Alamo Drafthouse Downtown) on 9/13, people around the country won't have to wait - over 60 one-night screenings across the US and Canada are slated for Tuesday, 9/17, with additional screenings to follow and more being added daily.

Official synopsis:

While shooting a low-budget zombie film in an abandoned warehouse, the crew find themselves caught between actual zombies and a mad director who won't stop rolling. If you think you know what happens next, think again. Filmmaker Shinichiro Ueda turns the film on its head more than once for one of the wildest, funniest, and most surprising zombie movies of all time.

During its lengthy festival run, ONE CUT OF THE DEAD received numerous awards and accolades, including the Audience Award and Best Director at Fantastic Fest, Best Film at Fantasia, Best Film at Bifan Fantastic Film Festival, Grand Prix at Vevey International Funny Film Festival, the Press Award at Morbido Film Festival, and Audience Awards at Imagine Film Festival, Panic Fest, Brussels International Film Festival, and Lees Film Festival. The film sits at 100% Certified Fresh at Rotten Tomatoes with 44 reviews.

ONE CUT OF THE DEAD is written, directed, and edited by Shinichiro Ueda, and stars Takayuki Hamatsu, Mao, Harumi Shuhama, Yuzuki Akiyama, Kazuaki Nagaya, and Manabu Hosoi.

Don't miss out on one of the most unexpected surprises of 2019!

- CRITICS -

ONE CUT OF THE DEAD lands in cinemas on September 13th and would greatly appreciate your support!

Color

Japanese Language with English Subtitles

96 minutes

Not Rated

