AMC : WE TV ANNOUNCES ORIGINAL TELL-ALL SERIES “UNTOLD STORIES OF HIP HOP” FROM THE VOICE OF NEW YORK, ANGIE MARTINEZ

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 24, 2019 - WE tv announced today its new original tell-all series, 'Untold Stories of Hip Hop,' featuring never-before-told tales from the biggest names in hip hop. Set to premiere this fall, the series from Creature Films (Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.), features interviews with Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, Nelly, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Wyclef Jean, Ja Rule, Fat Joe and more, and is hosted by the foremost radio personality in hip hop, Angie Martinez.

'Hip hop music and culture is at the foundation of the WE tv brand, and as the genre's influence only continues to grow and impact the world around us, it's incredibly important to preserve these untold stories for the culture,' said Marc Juris, President of WE tv. 'From our series that spotlight hip hop royalty to documentaries that share the true stories of artists throughout the industry, hip hop has formed who we are and we're excited to take a closer look at the artists who've left their mark and at those who continue the legacy.'

From iconic rap verses to historic artist beefs, 'Untold Stories of Hip Hop' puts the stories behind the moments front and center. Each hour-long episode of this fresh and fast-paced series shines a new light on hip hop's most influential artists with unforgettable revelations directly from the stars themselves. As a pioneer and one of the most respected legends in hip hop journalism, Host and Executive Producer Angie Martinez has those who are notorious for being guarded, open up to her in ways they have never done before.

'Untold Stories of Hip Hop' host Angie Martinez has been a beloved and influential fixture on hip hop radio for more than three decades. A media and cultural trailblazer, Martinez is a radio and TV host, New York Times bestselling author, spokeswoman, actress, recording artist and philanthropist. She has interviewed legends and luminaries such as Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and President Barack Obama. With her authentic and personable storytelling style, Martinez is celebrated for her unique ability to connect with both guests and listeners. Through her years in the industry and the lifelong friendships made along the way, Martinez has a library of unforgettable, untold stories ready to share with hip hop's most passionate fans.

'Untold Stories of Hip Hop' is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films, with Executive Producers Tara Long for eOne, and Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez, Yemisi Brookes, and Sarah Girgis for Creature Films. Host Angie Martinez also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lauren Gellert, Lauren Lazin, and David Stefanou are Executive Producers for WE tv.

The biggest names in hip hop and R&B have been a core part of WE tv's programming lineup for years. Notable series include the Thursday night phenomenon, 'Braxton Family Values,' which features the tight-knit Braxton sisters - Toni, Traci, Trina and Tamar - and their mother, Evelyn; the hit franchise 'Growing Up Hip Hop,' which follows the next generation of hip hop royalty as they strive to live outside the shadows of their famous parents; and WE tv's newest documentary, 'Power, Influence and Hip-Hop,' which traces the remarkable rise of Jermaine Dupri and his record label So So Def and the hip-hop and R&B revolution they fostered.

