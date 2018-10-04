AMC : WE TV PARTNERS WITH NAACP IN MULTI-PLATFORM EFFORT TO UNDERSCORE THE IMPORTANCE OF VOTING IN THE MID-TERM ELECTION

Campaign Features WE tv Talent Encouraging Viewers to Vote on November 6

NEW YORK, NY, October 4, 2018 - WE tv, the #1 cable network for African-American viewers on Thursday nights, today announced the launch of a new campaign produced in partnership with the NAACP that encourages its viewers to make their voices heard by voting on November 6. The non-partisan effort features WE tv talent delivering the 'get out the vote' message that underscores the importance of participating in the democratic process and emphasizes that together with the NAACP, WE make a difference.

The national spots, which began airing on the network's social and linear channels on Thursday, October 4, feature WE tv celebrities such as Romeo Miller, Angela Simmons, Trina Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Bossip's Tyler Chronicles and more. The campaign imagery highlights the talent speaking out alongside the message, 'it's hard to make a difference - if you don't use your voice,' and finishes with the message that 'when we vote - we decide who speaks for us, and it's never been more important to be heard.' Viewers are directed to NAACP.Org/Vote for more information. In addition to WE tv platforms, the NAACP will also distribute the campaign via its Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts, and naacp.org/vote will serve as a hub for resources and information regarding voting.

'We are proud to work with our partners at the NAACP on a spectrum of activities, all designed to encourage our influential African-American audience to vote in the upcoming mid-term elections,' said WE tv President Marc Juris. 'Our Thursday night viewers are highly engaged with our brand across multiple platforms, creating a perfect opportunity to deliver a powerful and targeted 'get out and vote' message. The right to cast a ballot is more important than ever before and WE, along with the NAACP, really can make a difference.'

'The NAACP has always been a leader in the struggle to improve the lives of black people in America and we are excited to join WE tv in this partnership to engage their viewers to make their voices heard in November,' said NAACP President Derrick Johnson. 'There is too much at stake for this election. The decisions that we make now will have a five-year effect that will possibly change the entire face of our Congress. We each have the power, not just vote, but also to empower others to make our voices heard at the ballot box. We must vote in far greater numbers because our lives, our very existence depends on it.'

In addition to his oversight of WE tv, Marc Juris also serves as Chairman of the Hollywood Outreach Committee of the NAACP.

About WE tv

With compelling, can't miss unscripted shows, WE tv's programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today's digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

About the NAACP

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. You can read more about the NAACP's work and our six 'Game Changer' issue areas here.

# # #